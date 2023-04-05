The actor updates fans with the results of the two biopsies

By Savannah Young for Daily Mail Australia





Hugh Jackman shared a positive update amid his recent skin cancer scare.

The Australian actor, 54, revealed on Tuesday that he’d had two biopsies after his doctor noticed “little things” that could be basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer.

On Thursday, the Wolverine star was relieved to announce that biopsies came back negative.

“My biopsies are back,” he shared on his Instagram story.

‘negative!!! Thank you all for the love. I feel it!’

The Golden Globe winner also thanked fans and the media for spreading awareness.

He also reminded fans to be safe from the sun and “wear sunscreen with a high SPF” no matter the season.

In 2017, the Wolverine star had six skin cancers removed from his face in the space of two years. In 2021, he received an inconclusive result after a biopsy of his face was taken, which revealed the worst that could be a white blood cell cancer.

Hugh, who wore a bandage over his nose on Tuesday, shared the news in a video on social media, urging his fans to practice sun safety.

‘Hi guys. So, I wanted you to hear it from me just in case someone saw me on the street or whatever,” he began.

I just had two biopsies. I just went to my doctor, Dr. Eranwho is wonderful.

I’ll find out in two or three days, and let you know as soon as I know.

Just to remind you, basal cells in the world of skin cancers are the least dangerous of them all.

Hugh admitted that the sunspots he has now cut from his skin are from the time he spent outdoors 25 years ago.

He went on to urge fans, especially before summer for those in the Northern Hemisphere, to be safe when out in the sun.

Please apply sunscreen. “It’s not worth it,” he said.

“No matter how much you want to tan, trust me, trust me, trust me.”

The Greatest Showman star added, “Put on some sunscreen. You still have a great time there, okay? Please, stay safe.’

In his caption, Hugh explained how open he was in the past about his skin cancer concerns, adding that it doesn’t bother him as long as he reminds people to wear sunscreen.

I know you’ve heard me talk about basal cell carcinoma before. I will continue to talk about it, if necessary.

And if I remember even one person wearing sunscreen with a high SPF, I’m happy.

He told ABC News in 2015 that his childhood was “all outdoors” and that protective ointments like sunscreen weren’t a priority in his family.

“I don’t think my father or mother ever bought them or made us wear them,” he said.

“The thing I remember the most, the rule about outside is that you’re not allowed to swim within half an hour of eating…which isn’t true.”