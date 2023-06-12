The 84-year-old Yankees broadcaster was drilled in the face by a foul ball, but he didn’t miss a beat

John Sterling is a legend among Major League Baseball announcers. Sterling was calling New York Yankees Since 1989, and he’s still going strong at 84 years old. One would think Sterling would have seen it all after covering sports live for five decades, but baseball always has a way of finding something new to offer us. Saturday night vs Boston Red SoxSterling became the story of the game for showing some grit and resilience in the press box.

As New York was finishing up a 3-1 victory in the ninth, Sterling was hit in the face with a foul ball. The ball made a loud bounce as he entered the press box, and Sterling could be heard shouting “Ah! Ah!” before the ball could hit him. However, Sterling shrugged off the game and reached the final to claim another Yankees win.

WFAN tweeted a video of Sterling hitting the ball Saturday night, and it’s amazing to watch:

This ball seemed to hit him hard. Of course, Sterling objected to this, calling it a “blitzkrieg” after the match.

This is what the call looked like to the fans watching the match.

Do you think a baseball in the face will prevent Sterling from finishing the game? There is no chance. The Yankees need all the wins they can get to keep up with the Mideast League this season, and Sterling was right there with his signature call – “Thye Yankees win!” – to permeate the victory.

Read more