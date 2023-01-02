The 5 worst things clients do

This Starbucks employee froths her customers’ coffee.

Keicha Halsell — aka Keke Not Palmer on TikTok — takes the plastic wrap off the worst things customers can do when ordering a cup of coffee at the Seattle coffee chain.

Barista revealed in a Since the deletion The viral video is the most annoying “shot” people give it when they buy coffee The Daily Mail reported.

Florida native – who has it Almost 20,000 followers and more than 1 million likes On the platform — she began her now-going clip by declaring: “I’m sure I might get in trouble for this video — but I’m going to do it anyway.”

She then went on to state her top 5 grievances that bother her over caffeinated drinks: Halsell’s first pet peeve is when people are on the line and then take “five more whole minutes to tell us what they want” when they get to the cashier.

“I’m sure I could get in trouble for this video, but I will anyway,” barista Keicha Halsell began. TikTok / @kekenotpalmer

Halsell – One of a growing number of so-called Starbucks workers Try highlighting at work grievances in viral videos He also despises those who order milk alternatives such as almonds, oats, and soy products, but then proceed to order sweet, cold foam on top of an iced drink.

She noted that those who are unable to drink dairy should not add heavy milk and cream to their drinks because the additives will not do them any good.

The factor’s next problem is with customers who order new items they haven’t consumed before – and end up not liking the drink.

Then she has to make a “cup five times” until the buyer is satisfied. “How is this on me? [It] Get on my nerves,” she groaned.

Her next annoyance is when others are Order a mystery drink This is not in the list or is Derived from TikTokthanks 32.1 billion videos have been rated With the #Starbucks tag.

Halsell often shares her experiences working for the Seattle-based coffee chain on TikTok. TikTok / @kekenotpalmer

“They don’t know the recipe,” Halsell explained, “so I have to sit there for two minutes and watch the barista on TikTok make a drink that takes two minutes to make and then takes two minutes to write and five minutes to make.”

Her final annoyance is when she’s brewing a latte — and suddenly, the person changes his mind and claims he “forgot to say ‘iced.'” She added that the recipient should have said this little fact earlier when Halsel was writing in order.

One of her main problems with customers is when they ask her to make a drink that is not on the menu. TikTok / @kekenotpalmer

As the Daily Mail reports, viewers of the deleted clip have since taken to the comments and divulged that it is workers like Halsell who make going to Starbucks an uneasy experience.

“This is why I’m asking for anxiety. This is why I stay home to make my own coffee,” said one user, while another said, “This is why I’m just getting my coffee at Speedway. Starbucks is too much pressure.”

But there were a few fellow baristas thrown into the mix who came to Halsell’s defense with their own customer horror stories.

My favorite has always been “Is This Mine?” “No, madam. “That hot coffee with Brian’s name on it isn’t really your sentiment,” said one supporter.

Another commenter wrote: “I used to have a lady tell us we didn’t make her drink right so she could get a free drink coupon from any store manager who worked.”