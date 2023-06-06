The 2024 tax package is full of hidden increases

Many interesting elements have been added to 2024 Tax ActThis explains the large revenue expected in next year’s budget, and helps the government comply with its obligations to the European Commission.

Moreover, Brussels did not succumb to this and drew the government’s attention to the fact that, in country-specific recommendations, the elimination of special taxes is not a matter of choice, but a mandatory task. As mentioned earlier, the portfolio could be a logical technical legal solution – and the government seems to be trying this – to incorporate increased or new items into the existing tax system.

As a result, instead of ending the war emergency, these will be with us forever as indirect tax increases.

A good example of this is that special taxes levied on individual energy carriers were simply incorporated into excise duties. So, for example, in the case of LPG or natural gas, the increased load is included in long-term tariff rates instead of being removed when the emergency situation is over.

Excise duties on fuel and tobacco products, on the other hand, will rise significantly next year. For cigarettes, HUF 29,500/thousand pieces and 24 percent of the retail price will rise to at least HUF 41,800/thousand pieces, and for cigars, the fee will be 14 percent of the retail price next year, but at least HUF 4,840/thousand pieces.

Fine-cut consumer tobacco and other consumer tobacco will be subject to excise duty of HUF 25,960/kg, refill liquids HUF 33/milliliter and single-use products of new tobacco product categories containing or consumed with tobacco HUF 35/. strip (thread).

An increasingly popular smokeless tobacco product will go up to HUF 25,960/kg, and a nicotine-containing product that replaces smoking will go up to HUF 25,960/kg.

Higher transaction fees will last longer

Now a new clear example can be seen in the case of transaction tax: last year the government raised the maximum fee for a financial transaction from HUF 6,000 to HUF 10,000, but reduced the rate to 0.3 percent. At first, the only additional cost was war An additional profit tax would have remained until the end of the emergencyBut it is now written into the Financial Transaction Tax Act.

The increase in tax applied to bonds is interesting because the 13 percent social contribution tax is extended to interest and income on bank deposits and financial products, while government bonds purchased through banks have been subject to a higher transaction tax.

In some cases, exemption from tax applies, for example, if the transaction is carried out by state institutions – Magyar Posta or the State Treasury – or if the value of the transaction does not exceed HUF 20,000.

For taxpayers, it is added that foreign financial service providers must also pay a transaction fee for transactions made to Hungarian taxpayers. This applies mainly to service providers such as Revolut or Wise, but also in the case of bonds to foreign investment companies, if they sell shares to Hungarians, for example.

But since jet fuel is not an excise duty product and the additional profit tax levied on airlines is not in line with the EU, the government has turned it into an environmental protection charge as a legal solution.

Dividends are taxable to trustees

One of the most important changes is the government streamlining tax obligations for private foundations and trusts. Under this

A sale is considered when someone entrusts their assets to an asset manager or trust through a fiduciary asset management legal relationship or a private trust.

The proceeds of sale must be established on the basis of the value of the transferred property, which was recorded by the transferee in the accounting records. The tax is payable by the individual in his tax return.

If the asset value is not provided in cash (including foreign currency and foreign currency), then the individual receiving the benefit determines the acquisition value as follows:

Value can be provided through the asset value shown in the accounting records of the asset management relationship or individual underlying assets at issuance, excluding asset value received as dividends and without value adjustment. In the case of asset value received as non-cash dividends from a fiduciary asset management relationship or private foundation assets, the fair market value determined at the time of acquisition should be taken into account.

The asset manager or trust must inform the beneficiary of the takeable acquisition value within 30 days, and the tax and customs authorities must also provide the data.

In the case of a transfer of property to an individual that does not result in ownership of the property (including, in particular, free or discounted use), costs and expenses related to managed property and private foundation property are taxable on this benefit. The tax is paid by the asset manager or the trustAnd should be declared and refunded by the deadline as per tax regulations.

But you will have to pay dividend tax as well, because the PM makes permanent the rule that the cost of the assets will be tax-free on assets given by trusts and private foundations.

But the income on the property is taxable as dividend.

In the case of a fiduciary asset management legal relationship, the asset value allocated by the asset manager to the beneficiary or individual is treated as a dividend in accordance with the accounting rules.

With this, the government is closing in on a huge tax incentive for this construction. Until now, the managed property was subject to corporate tax, so it only had to pay 9 percent corporate tax on its profits, and it also had to pay local business tax. However, in practice, managed assets often include company shares from which cash flows, usually in the form of dividends, free of dividend tax. Additionally, managed assets are exempt from corporate tax if certain conditions are met.

Echo switches, family discount available

The Simplified Public Health Insurance Contribution (ekho), the proposal raises the level of legislation, according to which the payer is not obliged to pay the simplified public contribution. It already appears to be discounted.

It shall also henceforth be law that the net daily earnings of additional persons belonging to the film industry engaged in casual employment shall not exceed 12 per cent of the minimum wages in force on the first day of the month. This income should be fixed to the nearest HUF.

The family discount will not change next year as it did this year, and in 2024, depending on items and month of ownership, will be as follows:

HUF 66,670 per dependent,

In case of two dependents, HUF 133,330,

HUF 220,000 for all three and all additional dependents.

Foreign currency payment option is available in Tao and Hiba

The law, which has just been submitted by the finance ministry, also integrates into the tax system an emergency measure whereby corporate taxpayers can pay their corporate tax in dollars or euros. In light of this, data reporting obligations have also been clarified: taxpayers must notify state tax and customs authorities if they wish to fulfill their corporate tax payment obligations in a non-HUF currency.

Taxpayers may issue a declaration relating to payments in foreign currency for the entire tax year up to the first day of the month preceding the first day of the tax year. If someone starts paying tax in the middle of the year, they have to make a declaration at the same time as registering with the tax and customs authorities.

Taxpayers also have the option not to pay tax in foreign currency. This declaration can be made up to the last day of the tax year and will take effect from the next tax year onwards.

The National Board of Excise and Customs maintains a register of tax payers’ declarations in this regard. Taxpayers should pay the declared tax amounts by transferring corporate tax advance and corporate tax to a foreign currency tax payment account opened by the Treasury.

If the exchange is made in another currency, the cost of conversion will be borne by the taxpayer.

Euro or US dollar amounts are credited to the taxpayer’s tax account in HUF at the exchange rate established by the Hungarian National Bank. NAV is foreign currency amount Transferred to general fund account in HUF for payment of corporate tax.

The same applies to local business tax, so the opportunity to pay in foreign currency is guaranteed there as well.

However, as far as corporate tax is concerned, there is no clue as to how the government calculates the mandatory global minimum tax for companies with a global turnover of 750 million in 2024. A detailed provision is now not included in the draft law.

A minor change is that vehicle tax is allowed to be paid in one go on April 15 instead of the current two installments.

Many foods qualify for the health product line

In June last year, the government introduced for energy drinks, many products are considered as products that create a tax liability, so methylxanthine and other active ingredients (taurine, ginseng, L-arginine or a combination of these) are subject to product tax. No longer, without a dosage limit (ie, contrary to previous rules, there will be no minimum dosage requirements for other active ingredient or methylxanthine content).

At the same time, the change did not affect the fact that the tax rate in the case of energy drinks was two categories as per the current rules. In the case of beverages in the first category which is currently taxed at HUF 50/litre, the tax rate is HUF 65/litre and in the case of energy drinks in the second category, the tax rate is HUF 390/litre. .

Expanding the range of products subject to public health product tax may also be considered an indirect tax increase Along with last July’s list, which has now become part of the Neta Act. In this way, by increasing the fruit and vegetable content limit for sugary/sweetened soft drinks, syrups (concentrates) from 25% to 50%, the group of non-taxable soft drinks is shrinking. vegetable or fruit juice, syrup) does not come under the ambit of taxable goods. According to the government’s explanation, fruit and vegetable juices are high in sugar and acid, and their sugar content is often higher than that of other soft drinks.

The new taxable products include high sugar and low fiber breakfast cereals and cereals under VTSZ No. 1904, candy/sweets under VTSZ No. 2008 and seeds under VTSZ No. 2006 and candied/candied vegetables and fruits under VTSZ No. 2006. For snacks, shelling is managed by placing sugared oilseeds under the Neta Act.

Cover image: Shutterstock.