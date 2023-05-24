The 2024 Aston Martin DB12 has been revealed as a 671 HP Super Tourer

Pricing for the 2024 Aston Martin DB12 is expected to start at $245,000, as the successor to the outgoing DB11.

The DB12 features a 671-hp twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8, and Aston claims it will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds on its way to its top speed of 202 mph.

Along with countless chassis improvements, the DB12 has an electronic rear differential and Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 high-performance tires.

Get rid of the old and embrace the new. This is the essence of Aston Martin’s move to replace the DB11 with a new model, which the company prefers to call it excellent Tourer rather than a grand tour. Marketing grandiosity aside, the 2024 Aston Martin DB12 that’s just been revealed to the world is indeed even greater than the model it replaces.

There’s no mistaking the new DB12 for anything but an Aston Martin, and the distinctive low, wide two-door layout is, well, by design. The grille has become larger, the rear-facing headlights have a new lighting signature, and the frameless side mirrors are smaller. The front and rear tracks of the car are also wider (about 0.2 inches in the front and 0.9 inches in the rear). On the front of the car is the recently revised Aston winged crest, as the DB12 was the first production car it appeared on.

under this long hood

Welcoming the latest DB model also means goodbye to the 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 previously available. Now, the only engine option—at least until Aston reveals a potential AMR performance variant—is a twin-turbo V-8 with the same 4.0-liter displacement as before. Also as before, the engine is still a hand-built unit sourced from Mercedes-AMG. However, Aston has released a lot of power mainly by adding a larger turbo, revising the compression ratios, and completely overhauling the cooling system.

The new and improved V-8 engine’s output peaks at 671 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 590 pound-feet of torque between 2,750 and 6,000 rpm. Not only are these numbers significantly higher than the previous V-8’s 528 hp and 513 lb-ft, but they’re more than the old V-12 as well, which produced 630 hp and 516 lb-ft. The improved 4-liter engine still feeds the rear axle via an eight-speed automatic gearbox that now has a shorter final drive ratio. Aston says the DB12 will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, and has a top speed of 202 mph.

Pavement strength

The DB12 rides on a newly developed suspension that has firmer anti-roll bars and Aston’s latest adaptive dampers. It props up a set of 21-inch wheels shod in specially developed Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 summer tires, size 275/35R-21 up front and 315/30R-21 out back. The rear rubber is also better controlled by the introduction of an electronic rear differential that the company says can shift almost instantly from fully open to fully locked.

The DB12’s front wheels are steered by an updated electronic power steering system that brings a non-isolated steering column that Aston says improves feel. The car stops off a set of standard 15.7-inch cast-iron rotors front and 14.2-inch cast-iron rear. A new brake booster is said to improve pedal feel, and those who want the ultimate braking experience can opt for a carbon-ceramic combo, which is said to save about 60 pounds of unsprung weight. Along with the DB12’s revised bodywork, its bodywork is said to be 7 percent aluminum, a by-product of improvements to the car’s underbody struts.

inside DB12



Since the DB12 is intended to be more than just a grand tourer – it has been described as excellent Tourer, mind–It must have an interior design that matches the task. While we can’t comment on legroom or headroom, and can’t say how comfortable or uncomfortable the driving position will be until we’ve climbed inside one, the photos suggest the cabin will be more livable than before.

The expensive materials and endless customization available through Aston’s Q program are taken for granted, but the DB12’s interior also seems to have improved ergonomics. The dashboard layout is much cleaner, and it looks like there could be more cubby space based on the hole under the center stack. A slew of physical switches, including rollers for volume and HVAC control as well as an electronic short shift, are located on the ramp between the cup holders and the infotainment system. The latter also seems to be a much improved over the old Mercedes-sourced setup.

Aston’s new interior infotainment system features a 10.3-inch touchscreen and comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Onboard navigation features 3D mapping and online connectivity, but we think smartphone mirroring will be the default for getting directions for most users. Along with the ability to accept over-the-air software updates, the DB12 system marks the debut of Aston’s new smartphone app, which provides access to car-specific content as well as subscription services, three of which are free for the first three years.

The 2024 Aston Martin DB12 will go on sale in America sometime in the third quarter of this year. Although the company has not released official pricing, it has said that the coupe-body model is expected to start at $245,000. For those familiar with the DB11, that corresponds to roughly $37,000 more than the V-8 coupe. We expect the DB12 Volante convertible to be revealed at some point, likely to start around $260,000.