The 2023 SEC basketball court is officially set

The SEC Basketball Championship is officially set to take place after an exciting 2022-23 regular season. Alabama He won the SEC regular season championship, wrapping it up before the final weekend of work he began by boasting a 16-2 conference mark.
Behind Alabama, the rest of the conference championship came into place with games on Saturday. There was a great deal of movement.
Here is a look at The final ranking of the Securities and Exchange Commission Before next week’s SEC Basketball Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.
- Alabama (26-5, 16-2sec)
- Texas A&M (23-8, 15-3sec)
- Kentucky (21-10, 12-6 seconds)
- Missouri (23-8, 11-7 seconds)
- Tennessee (22-9, 11-7 seconds)
- Vanderbilt (17-13, 10-7 seconds)
- Auburn (20-11, 10-8 seconds)
- fl (16-15, 9-9 seconds)
- Mississippi (20-10, 8-9 seconds)
- Arkansas (19-12, 8-10 seconds)
- Georgia (16-15, 6-12 seconds)
- South Carolina (11-20, 4-14 seconds)
- Ole Miss (11-20, 3-15 seconds)
- LSU (13-18, 2-16 seconds)
Mississippi State and Vanderbilt will be out at 8:30 p.m. ET. However, those games will not affect the ranking. Here’s a look at the bracket structure with games, hint time, and TV schedule for the SEC Basketball Tournament.
2023 SEC Basketball Tournament schedule
Wednesday, March 8th
Game 1: South Carolina vs. Ole Miss – 7 p.m. ET – SEC Network
Game 2: Georgia vs. LSU – 9 p.m. ET – SEC Network
Thursday, March 9th
Game 3: Mississippi State vs. Florida – 1 p.m. ET – SEC Network
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Tennessee – 3 p.m. ET – SEC Network
Game 5: Arkansas vs. Auburn – 7 p.m. ET – SEC Network
Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. Vanderbilt – 9 p.m. ET – SEC Network
Friday, March 10th
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Alabama – 1 p.m. ET – ESPN
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Missouri – 3 p.m. ET – ESPN
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Texas A&M – 7 p.m. ET – SEC Network
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Kentucky – 9 p.m. ET – SEC Network
Saturday, March 11th
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 – 1 p.m. EST – ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner – 3 p.m. ET – ESPN
Sunday, March 12th
Tournament: Game 11 Winner vs. Winner of Game 12 – 1 p.m. EST – ESPN
