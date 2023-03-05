The 2023 SEC basketball court is officially set

The SEC Basketball Championship is officially set to take place after an exciting 2022-23 regular season. Alabama He won the SEC regular season championship, wrapping it up before the final weekend of work he began by boasting a 16-2 conference mark.

Behind Alabama, the rest of the conference championship came into place with games on Saturday. There was a great deal of movement.

Here is a look at The final ranking of the Securities and Exchange Commission Before next week’s SEC Basketball Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.

Alabama (26-5, 16-2sec) Texas A&M (23-8, 15-3sec) Kentucky (21-10, 12-6 seconds) Missouri (23-8, 11-7 seconds) Tennessee (22-9, 11-7 seconds) Vanderbilt (17-13, 10-7 seconds) Auburn (20-11, 10-8 seconds) fl (16-15, 9-9 seconds) Mississippi (20-10, 8-9 seconds) Arkansas (19-12, 8-10 seconds) Georgia (16-15, 6-12 seconds) South Carolina (11-20, 4-14 seconds) Ole Miss (11-20, 3-15 seconds) LSU (13-18, 2-16 seconds)

Mississippi State and Vanderbilt will be out at 8:30 p.m. ET. However, those games will not affect the ranking. Here’s a look at the bracket structure with games, hint time, and TV schedule for the SEC Basketball Tournament.

2023 SEC Basketball Tournament schedule

Wednesday, March 8th

Game 1: South Carolina vs. Ole Miss – 7 p.m. ET – SEC Network

Game 2: Georgia vs. LSU – 9 p.m. ET – SEC Network

Thursday, March 9th

Game 3: Mississippi State vs. Florida – 1 p.m. ET – SEC Network

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Tennessee – 3 p.m. ET – SEC Network

Game 5: Arkansas vs. Auburn – 7 p.m. ET – SEC Network

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. Vanderbilt – 9 p.m. ET – SEC Network

Friday, March 10th

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Alabama – 1 p.m. ET – ESPN

Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Missouri – 3 p.m. ET – ESPN

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Texas A&M – 7 p.m. ET – SEC Network

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Kentucky – 9 p.m. ET – SEC Network

Saturday, March 11th

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 – 1 p.m. EST – ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner – 3 p.m. ET – ESPN

Sunday, March 12th

Tournament: Game 11 Winner vs. Winner of Game 12 – 1 p.m. EST – ESPN