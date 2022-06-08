The 2023 BMW M3 Estate will be revealed at Goodwood

picture : BMW

BMW Getting ready to deliver the first ever m 3 The estate is at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. It’s the first time the brand has made the M3 buggy.

Now some of you might be experiencing the Mandela effect, thinking that you could have split BMW just by making an M3 wagon. And you should check your head because this never happened. In the 36 years that BMW has been making the M3, there has been Start It was the M3 wagon. Perhaps one of them exists as a skunkworks project by some BMW engineers somewhere (There is one in New Jersey made by your local BMW store themselves.). Was there for a while M5 touring. Of course, this was not for us either, and this is a completely different beast. But this will change.

picture : BMW

BMW was teased that the M3 was coming Since early 2020. At the time, we were teased with a rear view of the wagon. Over time, BMW showed a full-fledged prototype.

I don’t get all the secrecy, though. We know what it would look like: a large kidney grille in the front and a slit in the back. But BMW positions this M3 property as “a distillation of the technological prowess and know-how of the BMW M3 and M4 family, combined with the practicality of the five-door touring model.” So maybe we’ll see something a little different?

We just had to find out if the M3 Estate was coming here or not. Audi gave in and gave us the RS6 Avant, so why can’t BMW do something similar, right? So, with fingers, eyes and toes crossed, we reached out to BWM to see if there was anything on the table regarding the upcoming M3 range in the States. M3 Touring is coming to the US.” Damn

I hope you all know why. We love crossovers in this country. And BMW gives us a variant of the M3 Estate in the X3 M. Blasphemous I know but I’m sure that’s their thinking. Expect more details about the first-ever M3 property as we get closer to its unveiling on June 23 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed