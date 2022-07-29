The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham have announced that they will open at the grand ceremony

Highlights of CWG 2022 Opening CeremonyThe 2022 Commonwealth Games were officially declared open after the grand opening ceremony held at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday. Leading the Indian team is Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and captain of the men’s hockey team Manpreet Singh. Neeraj Chopra was India’s designated flag bearer at the opening ceremony, but sustained an injury during the World Championships in Athletics, where he won the silver medal. He had to withdraw from CWG 2022 due to an injury. Earlier, percussionist Abraham Paddy Tetteh started at Alexander Stadium, then classical Indian singer and composer Ranjana Ghatak took the lead, and the section was meant to showcase the city’s diversity. The Games, set to be the UK’s biggest and most expensive sporting event since the 2012 London Olympics, had to deal with the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening ceremony will be attended by Prince Charles as the chief guest. The Queen’s Baton arrived at the Games Village in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 27. The entire opening ceremony, which is expected to last about two and a half hours, was written by British screenwriter Stephen Knight, who produced the popular crime drama Peaky Blinders.” Speaking of the CWG, athletes from over 72 countries and territories participated in the multidisciplinary event. Meanwhile, India took home 66 medals in the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games held on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Here are the highlights of the 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony from Alexander Stadium, Birmingham



July292022 02:56 (international daylight saving time) DURAN-DURAN Close the show! Rotation Rotation is now performing. That’s it from our coverage. See you later today with all the action from day one.

July292022 02:46 (international daylight saving time) The CWG Games 2022 is OFFICIALLY OPEN!!!! The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham were declared open after the nearly two-hour grand opening ceremony.

July292022 02:44 (international summer time) Prince Charles on stage! Prince Charles addresses everyone present inside Alexander Stadium.

July292022 01:58 (India time) India!!! They are here!!! The wait is finally over! The Indian battalion is here, led by football star PV Sindhu and Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh.

July292022 01:37 (IST) NEW ZEALANDER IS HERE!! The kiwi is here and the women’s cricket team chat is having a chat with a host

July292022 01:27 (IST) The Australians are here! Sports units assembled. First up Australia.

July292022 01:16 (GMT) The bull made by women’s chain makers! Currently, the raging bull is being dragged by female chain runners. It took 5 months and 10 meters to build the model

July292022 01:10 (GMT) Birmingham history! Birmingham History at the Gallery: Buttons; car horns; Celluloid film print newspaper. I didn’t know these facts

July292022 01:00 (India time) Black Sabbath in action! After Malala, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi mesmerizes the crowd

July292022 00:57 (international daylight saving time) Honor Malala! Malala Yousafzai addresses the masses at Alexander Stadium. Some of her stories as she explains. She now lives in Birmingham, for the record.

July292022 00:49 (Indochina time) CWG Opening Ceremony Opening Live: The Power of the Stick! Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, the wand didn’t miss a single day or area during its trip to Birmingham

July292022 00:43 (International Daylight Savings Time) CWG Opening Ceremony LIVE: Cars Everywhere! Assembled over five decades, 72 cars are a tribute to Birmingham’s auto industry

July292022 00:38 (international daylight saving time) CWG Opening Ceremony Live: Amazing Scenes! A group of homes from across the Commonwealth have arrived at Alexander’s Stadium, through Virtual Reality! Each house represents one of the 72 countries participating in the CWG.

July292022 00:35 (Indochina time) CWG Opening Ceremony Live: Here We Go! It’s show time! We are working

July292022 00:30 (Indochina time) CWG Opening Ceremony Live: About Time! Grab those final drinks and snacks, get that last trip to the toilet and get comfortable. We are less than a minute away from

July292022 00:25 (international daylight saving time) CWG Opening Ceremony Live: KUDOS! Over 14,000 volunteers will be working across the Games over the next 11 days with more than 2,000 volunteers at tonight’s opening ceremony. great effort!

July292022 00:20 (International Daylight Savings Time) CWG OPENY CEREMONY LIVE: 10 minutes left! Expectations are growing at Alexanderplatz ahead of the opening ceremony. Only 10 minutes to get started

July292022 00:09 (International Daylight Savings Time) CWG Opening Ceremony LIVE: VIRAT KOHLI wishes the group good luck! Best wishes to the Indian women’s cricket team and to all our athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games. – Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 28 July 2022



July282022 23:39 (Indochina time) CWG OPENY CEREMONY LIVE: Everything is ready! Indian badminton team and support staff are ready for the opening ceremony. PV Sindhu will be one of the flag bearers of India. Everything is ready for the opening ceremony of CWG 2022 pic.twitter.com/2pWHqCxIMf – Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) 28 July 2022

July282022 23:19 (Pacific Time) CWG OPENY CEREMONY LIVE: Hey! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony from Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.