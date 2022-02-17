The 14-inch MacBook Pro with 10 cores faster than the M1 Pro arrives at a new low price

Only the best deals on Verge-certified gadgets get the Verge Deals seal of approval, so if you’re looking for a bargain on your device or your next gift from top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

An apple Latest MacBook Pro Laptops It was a performance triumph thanks to the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, plus a redesign that saw a welcome return of dedicated ports for HDMI and SD cards. They’re also on the pricey side, starting at $199.99 and going on The Road from there. right Now , Faster 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro 10-core CPU and 1TB of storage drops to a new low price of $2,249.99 On Amazon – it reverses as an automatic discount when you add it to your cart.

This laptop features Apple’s M1 Pro processor, with 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. The M1 Pro in this machine has 10 cores along with a 16-core GPU that makes it more capable of working heavy content across Apple and Adobe apps for photo and video editing, and more.

We’ve recently seen similar deals on the MacBook Pro that sometimes swing and stop at Amazon, and they often sell out quickly. So be sure to act fast if you’re considering a new MacBook Pro.



14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) The 14-inch MacBook Pro can be equipped with either the new M1 Pro or M1 Max CPU and can be configured to have up to 64GB of standardized memory.