The 10 best Amazon Black Friday early deals, per an editor

ICYMI, Black Friday has gone from a one-day sales event to a month-long discount extravaganza. Perhaps no one was surprised. Amazon already offers Black Friday dealsIt’s one of the best early discounts on the hottest products out there. The retailer has featured items in nearly every category — beauty, fashion, home, electronics — you name it; There are thousands of products on sale over the next two weeks.

However, sorting through each category is really overwhelming. As a Shopping Editor, I’ve already started adding items to my cart, and lucky for you, I’ve combed through hundreds of deals to find 10 of this week’s top buys. This year’s discounts include a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses for half the time, Ugg sneakers For under $100, and a whopping 75 percent off Jennifer Garner’s select pair Alo yoga leggings. You’ll want to ramp up those sales while they’re available.







Top 10 early Black Friday deals

Truskin Vitamin C Serum

With over 74,000 five-star reviews, it’s easy to see why this is the number one pick on my list. this is Vitamin C Serum also contains Hyaluronic acid And the Vitamin EAll of which work together to fight the signs of aging. If you’re familiar with skin care, you know that a high-quality product can be pricey, which is why TruSkin serum is the perfect solution for anyone looking for an affordable, effective addition to their routine.





Shop now: $22 (originally $30); amazon.com





Nioxin System Two Cleansing Shampoo

As someone with androgenetic alopecia, I can empathize with anyone who struggles with hair loss—and I’m committed to recommending products that actually help achieve fuller, thicker hair. The Nioxin System Two Cleanser Shampoo is one of them: It creates volume that conceals particularly flaky patches and cleanses the scalp of product buildup and sweat. I wrote about this shampoo Before – it is that Good.





Shop now: $20 (originally $45); amazon.com





LUVPS hair dryer with diffuser

Loveps Hair Dryer with Diffuser I’ve color-treated my hair for years; She’s dabbled in shades of blonde, red, and even pink. As fun as it is to play around with different dyes, it’s wreaked havoc on the health of my hair, so I’m especially conscious of tools that will do more damage to my locks. I love that this hair dryer from Loveps maintains a constant temperature to prevent overheating and breakage as a result. Being able to fold it up for easy travel is what really sold me, though; Hotel hair dryers are not the best.





Shop now: $30 (originally $50); amazon.com





Big Framar claw clips

I kind of couldn’t believe it when the claw clip trend from its beginnings returned to style earlier this year—but don’t get me wrong, I was thrilled. There’s nothing I love more than not having to straighten my hair, and these clips make that possible. They’re available in two combos: neutrals that look good with every color and look and fun pastels for a bolder, brighter look.





Shop now: $8 (originally $18); amazon.com





Ray Ban RB4061 oval sunglasses

I’m a bit of a sunglasses fanatic (yes, I totally indulged in that Those Prada sunglasses which were on sale last month), so you can only imagine my excitement when I saw 50 percent off Ray-Ban’s timeless shades. Their polarized lenses provide incredible UV protection, and their tortoiseshell frame looks good with any outfit.





Shop now: $90 (originally $179); amazon.com





Deweisn foldable travel lighted makeup mirror

My friend recently introduced me to her Deweisn Travel Mirror while on a trip together, and it has completely changed the way I get ready when away from home. It folds into just about any carrying case like an iPad, features three light settings (white, warm, and natural light), and comes with a charger, so you have access to a well-lit mirror at all times.





Shop now: $26 (originally $60), amazon.com





Nars Natural Radiant Long-Wear Foundation

When I hear “NARS,” I think of “high-quality makeup,” and this foundation is no exception. I started wearing nars foundation a few months ago, and it has really changed my complexion. The formula sets quickly and provides medium to heavy coverage, toeing the line between foundation and concealer. However, it’s still moisturizing, which makes it a great skincare solution for the upcoming winter months.





Shop now: $30 (originally $49); amazon.com





High waisted steam leggings from Alo Yoga

I’ve never been one to hop on the expensive gym train until I bought my first pair of Alo Yoga pants. Their blend of nylon and Lycra feels like butter on your skin, but is still thick and sturdy enough to hold up through years of scrubs and any kind of activity. I have yet to try this exact technique, however Jennifer Garner is a fanSo I’m looking forward to the Hunter Camouflage colorway. Alo Yoga doesn’t sell often either – and with a discount like this, I’m sure it will sell out quickly. (Hint, hint: This is your serious one to grab your wallet.)





Shop now: $32 (originally $128), amazon.com





UGG LA Daze sneakers

If these Ugg sneakers are anything like the brand’s shoes and slippers, I can only imagine how supportive and comfortable these sleek, high-top kicks are. These shoes are available in three styles: Jasmine White, Black, and Metallic Silver, but I’m partial to the former. If you’re in the market for a new pair of trendy white sneakers, I’d start here.





Shop now: $92 (originally $120); amazon.com





Maaji standard one piece

I know, shopping for swimwear is probably the last thing on your mind in late November—which is exactly why you need to stock up this week. Amazon is offering discounts on dozens of swimwear, including options from premium brands, like the Maaji one-piece, that you won’t find when the weather warms up again. The sexy zipper detail of this flattering bodysuit allows you to get a little sunshine on your chest when you want it, but it can be zipped all the way up for a more serious workout.





Shop now: $70 (originally $156); amazon.com







