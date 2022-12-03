That’s why the Egyptians applied crocodile ointment to their genitals

As early as 1825 BC, we know of a record of how to find out about pregnancy. Some of this advice may still seem reasonable today, for example, it is worth observing if the woman suffers from nausea or vomiting, or if the blood vessels in her breasts are dilated. However, there are also unusual ones: the Berlin Papyrus (1250 BC) recommends that you urinate daily on a sheaf of wheat or barley, and if they sprout, you can become pregnant. It also shows whether the baby is a boy or a girl: if the chickpea sprouts, it will be a girl, and if the barley sprouts, it will be a boy. There is also a recipe:

If the crushed plant is mixed with the milk of a woman who has given birth to a boy and drunk with another woman who vomits, it will be known that she will also give birth to a child.

Those who desired motherhood in ancient Egypt had to intercede with the gods – specifically Hathor, the goddess of love, beauty, joy and motherhood – and offer a sacrificial object such as a naked woman, a phallus, or female genital organ. A man asked his grandmother, who died in 2100 BC, to intervene in the afterlife of her daughter after she gave birth to a second healthy son.

The Egyptians also knew that it was completely unnecessary to believe in fertility after menopause. itself II. Ramses In a letter written in 1260 BC, he wrote to the king of the Hittites that even famous Egyptian doctors could not guarantee fertility: “He is already 60 years old! […] No one knew of any medicine that would allow this girl to carry a child.

Contraceptives were also known and used, mainly ointments. A particularly unpleasant salve was made from a mixture of crocodile skin and fermented milk, while another was made from fermented vegetable rice and gum arabic, which produced its suspected effect by altering the acidity of the sap.