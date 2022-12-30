Thanks, but they don’t want to listen to Donald Trump anymore

The leader of the Democratic majority announced Thursday that he no longer considers the former president’s testimony unnecessary. Donald Trump He also notified his lawyers. At the same time, the committee made public more details about the investigations conducted during its operation.

The commission released its 18-month work report last week. Earlier, the panel recommended criminal charges against Donald Trump to the Justice Department. According to his findings, the former president actively contributed to the riots on January 6, 2021, when protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington. CapitalPa.

The proposal, adopted by the political establishment, accuses Donald Trump of organizing, inciting, inciting, and inciting insurrection against the government and obstructing the official function of Congress.

After withdrawing the official subpoena, Donald Trump wrote in a statement posted on his social media page Thursday that the board took the action because it had concluded that he had done nothing wrong and would be defeated in court by his allegations.

The probe committee had summoned the former president last October.

Over the past 18 months, the House Jan. 6 committee has held 10 public hearings, interviewed a total of 1,000 people and reviewed 1 million pages of documents. The committee consisted of 7 Democrats and 2 Republicans, with the two Republicans in the House being Donald Trump’s opponents, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.