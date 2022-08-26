Thailand has arrested Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. what happened after that?

The unusual cabinet reshuffle follows a ruling by Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday in which it ordered Prayut to stand aside while it considers whether he has violated the eight-year period specified in the constitution.

Prayuth became prime minister after a military coup in 2014 before winning a controversial election general elections in 2019.

Meanwhile, he ordered the kingdom’s constitution to be rewritten, and banned the prime minister from serving more than eight years in office. But the question now is whether Prayuth has breached his own limits.

Earlier this week, the court accepted a petition signed by 172 opposition lawmakers alleging that Prayuth’s rule began in 2014, when he took power in a coup. The court is also likely to consider whether his term officially began in 2017, when the constitution was rewritten, or even in 2019, after the election.

CNN’s Helen Reagan contributed to this report.