Thai police captain Ferrari Joe has been sentenced to life in prison for his alleged involvement in luxury cars.

Former Thai police chief sentenced to life in prison The BBC writes. Didison Uttanafon, also known as Ferrari Joe for his luxury cars, was found guilty of inciting national outrage over police brutality.

As previously described in this article, the former police colonel was arrested last August after he and his aides leaked a video of a 24-year-old drug suspect wrapping plastic bags around his head during an investigation. Didison Uthanapon reportedly told other police officers that the drug dealer did not want to pay the ransom.

The tortured suspect lost consciousness in about five minutes. The police, as soon as they saw that he was not with you, began to revive the young man, pushed him away and sprayed him with water, but his hands were not yet released.

Still unresponsive, they tried to revive him, but it was too late and he could not save his life later.

Prior to being sent to Jirabong Tanapat Hospital, Ferrari Joe reportedly instructed his subordinates to arrange for drug overdose to indicate death. He then released the drug dealer’s girlfriend, but only on the condition that he keep his mouth shut about what had happened. The Colonel then paid the young man’s father so that he would not be prosecuted for his son’s death.

On Wednesday, a Thai court found Ferrari Joe guilty of murder and sentenced him to death. However, the death sentence was immediately commuted to life imprisonment on the grounds that the suspect, Jirabong, had tried to resurrect his body and that he had paid for the family’s funeral.

Five of the other six police officers involved in the investigation were convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. The seventh defendant received a lesser sentence for his testimony.

