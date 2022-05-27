Texas Tech Red Raiders drop five-star in men’s basketball Elijah Fisher, who will reclassify to 2022 class

Five star small forward Elijah Fisher committed to Texas Tech on Thursday, while also announcing his plans to reclassify to the 2022 class and play for the Red Raiders this fall.

Fisher chose the Mark Adams Show over a final list that also included Kentucky, Louisville and Memphis.

A 6-foot-7 Canadian native who attended Crestwood Prep and played for Canada’s Grassroots on the AAU circuit, Fisher was one of the 15 potential top 15 teams in the 2023 class. He averaged 28 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals during Junior season.



Fisher was also a good fit for Canada at the 2021 FIBA ​​U19 World Championships, averaging 6.9 points in seven games and winning a bronze medal.

He’s the fourth freshman to sign with Texas Tech in the 2022 class, joining ESPN’s 100 Point Guard Ricky Isaacs And four-star prospects Lamar Washington And Robert Jennings. Adams also brings up a four-man transfer class that includes Paradise Emek (Utah Valley), Devon Harmon (Oregon), Jaylon Tyson (Texas) and De Mauryan Williams (Gardner Webb). Aimaq, Harmon, and Tyson have all been ranked in ESPN’s Top 100 Transfers.

In his first year in charge, Adams led the Red Raiders to 27 wins and 16 impressive appearances, where they lost to the Duke.

Texas Tech was out of ESPN’s latest Way-Too-Early Top 25 update, but the addition of Fisher should cement his pre-season top 25 standings.