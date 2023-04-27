Texas man duped with fake parking ticket, shoots scammer in the middle of his date

Authorities have charged 29-year-old Eric Aguirre of Texas with the bizarre murder of 46-year-old Elliott Nix. and extorted $40 from a woman he met AP.

According to police, Aguirre and the woman were parked next to a restaurant in downtown Houston, where Nix approached them and asked them to pay $20 each for parking. Aguirre paid the amount, but when one of the restaurant’s employees said they had been cheated, he immediately went to his car, and a tobacco expert who saw it drew his pistol and followed Nix.

The witness did not see what happened next, but heard gunshots shortly before 8 p.m., then saw Aguirre walking back to his car with a gun in his hand. The man put the gun back in the car and joined the woman waiting at the restaurant, who, by her own admission, didn’t see or hear anything, and what she learned from Aguirre was, “She scared Nix, and now it’s all over. Okay.” They then walked towards their table, but the man looked uncomfortable and at his request they went elsewhere.

Two days later, the police were notified by the woman who recognized herself in a picture they posted. It’s not surprising that he finally saw the photo this way, because Nix was taken to the hospital after the shooting but died from his injuries. According to the Houston attorney, Aguirre’s legal representative was able to successfully argue that his client’s retaliation was justified because of property protection. At the same time, it’s against him that the man took the gun without immediately putting himself in danger and continued his date after the shooting.

By the way, since 2021, in Texas, you can carry a weapon without a license, no safety check or training is required, and since it is not completely clear in which cases you can shoot someone, such cases occur relatively often. Incidentally, in the past few weeks seemingly innocuous problems, or at least problems easily solved without a weapon, have escalated into shootings, most recently when two cheerleaders accidentally got into the wrong car and were shot. Parking lot.