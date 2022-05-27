Testimony concludes in the civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, after Heard returns to the stage

Editor’s note: Some testimonies contain graphic language and descriptions of sexual and physical abuse.

Testimony concluded Thursday in the civil trial over a defamation suit she brought Johnny Depp Against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Heard’s legal team rested after she returned to the podium as a cassation witness called by her lawyers.

Deb Heard is suing in Fairfax County, Virginia for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote in December 2018 in the Washington Post that described herself as a “public figure who represents domestic violence.” His lawyers say the article defamed him even though he never mentioned his name. Heard disputed the $100 million, claiming that Depp’s lawyer had defamed her by calling her abuse allegations a hoax.

Heard said that she is “harassed, humiliated and threatened every day” thanks to statements made by Depp and his lawyer Adam Waldman.

Actor Amber Heard testifies during Depp v. Heard’s defamation trial in Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, US on May 26, 2022. pool / Reuters



“Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, facing the worst aspects of my life and the things I’ve lived in, was humiliating me. People want to kill me, and they tell me that every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me.”

Heard says she has received death threats and has been ridiculed for her testimony about the assault, which she described as “painful” and “painful.”

Deb has Refusal Heard was shocked and said she was the abusive in the relationship. I heard testified about him More than a dozen separate cases of physical abuse she says she suffered at the hands of Depp.

Depp’s legal team rested his case earlier in the day after calling cassation witnesses, including Depp himself.

deep saw WednesdayHe described Heard’s accusations as “crazy.”

When asked about his reaction to hearing Heard’s allegations when she testified earlier at the trial, Depp said: “It’s ridiculous, humiliating, funny, agonizing, brutal, incredibly brutal, cruel, all false.”

Both he and Heard testified at length earlier in the trial.

Also on Wednesday, supermodel Kate Moss, Depp’s ex-girlfriend, denied that she was pushed or assaulted by Depp during their relationship. Heard, in her testimony, had referenced Moss and a rumor that Depp had pushed Moss down a flight of stairs when the two were dating in the 1990s.