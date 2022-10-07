Tesla Semi Production Begins, Pepsi Gets First Electric Trucks

Elon Musk has announced that Tesla will start production of the Tesla Semi and Pepsi will get its first electric trucks starting December 1.

The Tesla Semi, an all-electric Class 8 truck, was revealed in 2017. At the time, it was supposed to come as soon as possible in 2019.

The car program has been delayed for years, and until recently, it wasn’t expected to go into production until 2023.

However, Elon Musk surprisingly announced in August that Tesla Semi will actually start shipping later this year.

Today, the CEO confirmed that Tesla has started production of the electric truck:

Musk reiterated that the car has a range of 500 miles (805 km) on a single charge.

Tesla semi-electric trucks are produced in Nevada near Tesla’s Gigafactory. last year, Electric I only mentioned that Tesla was building a production line for Tesla Semi in a new building near the Gigafactory

At the time, we were told that the production equipment installed would be for about 5 electric trucks per week. Tesla plans to move to larger scale production at Gigafactory Texas.

In a tweet today, Musk announced that Pepsico will receive its first Tesla Semi deliveries on December 1.

After launching Tesla Semi in 2017, PepsiCo has placed one of the biggest orders on the Tesla Semi: 100 electric trucks added to its fleet.

The company planned to use 15 of those trucks for a project to Converting the Frito-Lay Modesto, California, site to a zero-emissions facility.

Last year, PepsiCo said it expects it 15 Tesla semi trucks delivered by the end of the year before being late again.

While the company didn’t get Tesla Semi trucks last year, Tesla installed a Megacharger truck station at its Modesto facility, leading many to believe it would be the first to receive the electric truck.

Take Electric

this is exciting. Tesla Semi has real game-changing potential in the trucking industry with its useful range of 500 miles and efficiency of less than 2 kWh per mile.

At $0.20 per kWh, this represents an operating cost of $0.40 per mile. That’s about half the cost of running a diesel truck.

Given that companies can spend up to $80,000 on fuel per year per truck, you can imagine how the switch to electric can be really attractive.

If successful, it could rapidly generate electricity in the trucking industry and significantly reduce emissions from freight transportation.

