Tesla sales and deliveries rose in the second quarter as demand for tax credits increased

Tesla sales rose 10 percent better-than-expected in the second quarter as the Elon Musk-led company took advantage of government incentives and price cuts that made its electric cars less expensive than comparable gasoline models.

The company said on Sunday that Tesla delivered 466,000 vehicles from April to June, up from 423,000 vehicles in the previous quarter. Compared to a year earlier, sales in the second quarter rose 83 percent as the company expanded production at new plants in Austin, Texas, and near Berlin.

The sales figures beat estimates by Wall Street analysts and showed that Tesla was able to overcome the impact of higher interest rates, which raise monthly payments for people who buy cars on credit.

Tesla was the first automaker to report its sales numbers. Analysts say sales of most major auto brands probably rose sharply in the most recent quarter. Supply chain issues have improved, making it easier for automakers to get the components they need and for buyers to find the cars they want. Analysts at Cox Automotive predicted that new car sales in the United States will rise more than 8 percent this year from 2022.