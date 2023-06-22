Tesla, Overstock, Spirit Aero, Boeing, iRobot, FactSet and more market drivers

font size





Stocks traded mostly in the bullish direction on Thursday after a number of global central banks announced interest rate hikes. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Thursday, as he did on Wednesday, that the U.S. central bank is likely to raise interest rates further this year.

These stocks were making moves Thursday:

Tesla



(TSLA) rose 0.7% to $261.36 after shares of the electric car maker fell 5.5% in the previous session. On Thursday, Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to Equalweight from Overweight. The stock was downgraded to Hold from Buy by analysts at Barclays on Wednesday.

Method Electronics



(

MEI



) reported fourth-quarter earnings less than Wall Street expectations. The stock fell 9.3%.

Overstock.com



(OSTK) jumped 16% after that

bed bath behind



agreed to sell intellectual property assets to the online shopping site for $21.5 million.

Overstock.com



It made its bid to buy the assets of Bed Bath & Beyond last week.

Soul Aviation Systems



(SPR) was down 8.4% on that

Boeing



A supplier (BA) said it would suspend factory production after union workers at the company voted to strike.

Boeing



decreased by 2.3%.

iRobot



(IRBT) was down 8% after that report

Amazon.com



AMZN’s agreement to buy the smart vacuum company faces a full-blown antitrust investigation in the European Union.

commercial minerals (CMC) reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ estimates. The stock gained 7.5%.

FactSet Research Systems



(FDS) fell by 6.2% and was the worst performer in the



Standard & Poor’s 500

After the financial information provider said it expected revenue for fiscal 2023 at the lower end of its guidance.

power nrg



(NRG) rose 4.8% after the energy producer boosted its share buyback plan and announced cost-cutting efforts. NRG said it is working with an independent research firm to bring expertise to its board.

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management is seeking to remove the CEO of a company

power nrg

And

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Elliott is in talks with potential candidates to replace CEO Mauricio Gutierrez as well as other top executives, the people told the newspaper. said a spokeswoman for NRG Barron The Company’s Board of Directors fully supports Gutierrez’s strategy and management team.

Alcoa



(AA) fell 4.4% after a Morgan Stanley analyst cut shares of the aluminum products maker to Underweight from Equal Weight.

Digital Ocean (DOCN) was down 4.9% after shares of the cloud infrastructure company were downgraded to Underweight from Neutral in

Piper Sandler

.

Accenture



(ACN) fell 2.9% after the company lowered its growth forecast for fiscal 2023.

Darden Restaurants



(DRI) fell 2.2% after the owner of Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse reported same-store sales growth that fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Logitech International



(LOGI) was up 1.8% after the peripheral device maker’s board approved a new stock buyback program of up to $1 billion. Shares of Logitech fell 2.7% on Wednesday after reports that one of its gamepads has been used to direct… The Titanic submersible is missing.

Anheuser-Busch InBev



(BUD) rose 1.8% after a Deutsche Bank analyst upgraded shares of the Bud Light maker to a buy-from-hold.

