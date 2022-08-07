August 7, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Tesla made misleading claims about it

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read
Tesla made misleading claims about it
The complaint Claims that the company has provided “incorrect or misleading” statements in advertisements on Its website by claiming that Tesla Vehicles were, or could be, equipped with advanced driver assistance system features.
The Tesla (TSLA) The complaint said the ads were shown in marketing materials on the company’s website “on at least five dates” between May 2021 and July 2022.

It included descriptions like “autopilot” and “completely autonomous driving capability” and used wording like “All you have to do is get in and tell your car where it’s going … a Tesla will determine the optimal path, navigate city streets, complex intersections and highways,” the lawsuit said.

Another claim that California’s DMV claimed was misleading, “The system is designed to be able to make short and long trips without any action required by the person in the driver’s seat.”

“These ads are deceptive practice” under California civil law, the DMV complaint said.

Tesla does not usually respond to requests for comment.

The complaint added that Tesla has published disclaimers since June warning that the features still require active driver supervision, which conflicts with “misleading labels and claims.”

The complaint warned that Tesla’s advertising actions could result in it temporarily losing its manufacturer’s license and California private plate number.

Data released In June by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found there 273 accidents in the past nine months related to Tesla’s driver assistance technologies, due to Either its “fully self-driving” software or its predecessor, Tesla Autopilot.

The data found that of a total of 497 accidents studied by the NHTSA, 43% of accidents caused by driver assistance technologies occurred in California.

Tesla’s autopilot feature comes standard on all of its vehicles, making it one of the The most widely used autopilot systems in the industry. While Tesla reminds drivers to stay alert while using it, 2021 Study MIT It revealed that users who used the system were more distracted and looked out of the way than they were Driving without the feature.

Tesla has 15 days To respond to the complaint in order to avoid the decision in absentia.

The administration said this complaint is separate from continuous review of the intended design and technological capabilities of Tesla vehicles.

The Los Angeles Times was the first news outlet to report the complaint.

See also  Elon Musk has converted Endeavor options to 7,583 shares as he prepares to exit the board

CNN’s Matt MacFarland contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire dominates stock purchases and loses $43.8 billion

9 hours ago Izer
3 min read

In court battle with Twitter, Elon Musk points to the Indian government

17 hours ago Izer
4 min read

Amazon acquires iRobot from Roomba in $1.7 billion deal

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

Putin-Erdogan meeting: Turkey introduces Russian Mir payment system

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Tesla made misleading claims about it

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Travis Scott leads the first Arena concert since Astroworld in London

1 hour ago Muhammad
5 min read

“Time Dilation” – Our perception of time has slowed down

1 hour ago Izer