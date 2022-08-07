Tesla made misleading claims about it

Its website by claiming that Tesla Vehicles were, or could be, equipped with advanced driver assistance system features. The complaint Claims that the company has provided “incorrect or misleading” statements in advertisements onIts website by claiming that TeslaVehicles were, or could be, equipped with advanced driver assistance system features.

The complaint said the ads were shown in marketing materials on the company's website "on at least five dates" between May 2021 and July 2022.

It included descriptions like “autopilot” and “completely autonomous driving capability” and used wording like “All you have to do is get in and tell your car where it’s going … a Tesla will determine the optimal path, navigate city streets, complex intersections and highways,” the lawsuit said.

Another claim that California’s DMV claimed was misleading, “The system is designed to be able to make short and long trips without any action required by the person in the driver’s seat.”

"These ads are deceptive practice" under California civil law, the DMV complaint said. Tesla does not usually respond to requests for comment. The complaint added that Tesla has published disclaimers since June warning that the features still require active driver supervision, which conflicts with "misleading labels and claims." The complaint warned that Tesla's advertising actions could result in it temporarily losing its manufacturer's license and California private plate number. Data released In June by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found there were 273 accidents in the past nine months related to Tesla's driver assistance technologies, due to Either its "fully self-driving" software or its predecessor, Tesla Autopilot. The data found that of a total of 497 accidents studied by the NHTSA, 43% of accidents caused by driver assistance technologies occurred in California. Tesla's autopilot feature comes standard on all of its vehicles, making it one of the most widely used autopilot systems in the industry. While Tesla reminds drivers to stay alert while using it, a 2021 Study by MIT revealed that users who used the system were more distracted and looked out of the way than they were Driving without the feature. Tesla has 15 days To respond to the complaint in order to avoid the decision in absentia. The administration said this complaint is separate from continuous review of the intended design and technological capabilities of Tesla vehicles. The Los Angeles Times was the first news outlet to report the complaint.

