Tesla is dipping its toe into advertising with a new video

Tesla has published what some call the first advertisement for that brand, demonstrating the potential the company’s marketing strategy already has.

When Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced at a shareholder meeting earlier this week that the automaker would finally be entering the world of advertising, many were shocked by the apparent 180-degree policy change. Prior to advertising, Tesla had made a name for itself in the automotive world, particularly due to its lack of advertising. Now, the company’s Asia division has posted what some are calling the brand’s first ad.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Tesla’s first ad was posted to Twitter by its Tesla Asia account, in which a Tesla customer details their buying experience and what drew them to the brand in the first place.

The customer testimonial approach is certainly pedestrian compared to the company’s previous marketing work, most notably including its popular referral system, which at one point allowed customers to win drag racing experiences and opportunities to drive a tunnel boring machine for The Boring Company. However, despite the change in style, the response to the video seems positive, especially as it highlighted Tesla’s industry-leading safety, which is often overlooked.

Thanks to its region-specific and worldwide marketing patterns, marketing materials designed for the Asian market are not likely to be the same as those published in Tesla’s other major markets, North America and Europe. However, the automaker’s willingness to engage in marketing practices is a strong indicator that more material is coming.

It’s still not clear what future Tesla ads will look like, where they’ll be posted, or even when they’ll be made available. However, with a good group of investors applauding the decision to get involved in marketing, there is little doubt that more advertising material is about to happen.

