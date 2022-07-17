Tesla has a new competitor for the fastest electric vehicle

Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster has been named “the fastest car in the world”, According to her website.

The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials that claim it’s the fastest electric car as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds, and can reach speeds of over 250 mph with 288 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.

All of that and it will cost you an estimated $200,000 to $250,000 to drive with one of these flashy vehicles.

Three competing electric cars appear to finish ahead of the Tesla Roadster in speed estimates, according to another Car Magazine Report. However, the fastest to 60 mph is the British-built McMurtry Spierling which travels from 0 to 60 mph in 1.5 seconds, but has a top speed of only 150 mph. But this car is not for sale.

The Aspark Owl comes in at a close second in acceleration, sprinting from 0 to 60 mph in 1.69 seconds with a top speed of 249 mph. McMurtry Spierling may be “priceless” but the Aspark Owl is very expensive at 2.5 million pounds ($2.97 million).

James Lyns/Corbis via Getty

New Tesla Rival Rolls Off the Production Line

The latest contender to Tesla’s claim to the fastest car just rolled its first EV off the production line on July 12, with Croatia-based Rimac Nevera producing a show car and marketing vehicle, the first of 150 models to be produced. These vehicles take five weeks to build on the final assembly line, while many of their parts and systems are manufactured several months in advance at Rimac’s facilities, According to the company statement.

The statement said the Rimac Nevera supercar sprints from 0 to 60 mph in 1.85 seconds, hitting 256 mph with 1,914 horsepower. The electric vehicle took five years of development and testing, three generations of powertrain technology, 18 prototypes, 45 physical crash tests, and more than 1.6 million collective hours of research and development to put the car on the road.

The statement said the electric vehicle manufacturer will deliver these vehicles to its global network of 25 official dealerships across the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Price estimates range from about $2.27 million to $2.5 million.

“At the beginning of the Nevera journey, we ran thousands of virtual simulations and tried countless designs before it was time to create the first working prototypes,” Rimac Group CEO Matti Rimac said in a statement. This time around, there were about 300 people working for the company, and now that we are in full production, our company has grown fivefold to include more than 1,500 colleagues, and work is in full swing to build the new 100,000 square meter (1.07 million square feet) Rimac campus. . “

Rimac’s competition with Tesla is growing as the Croatian company develops a battery unit to rival Musk’s 4680 battery technology that is used in Model Y EVs, According to CarBuzz. The 4680 Tesla batteries are 46mm in diameter and 80mm high, and they’ve been shown to speed up charging times.

Rimac is developing its own battery module with a similar diameter of 46mm which has a higher energy density and fewer cells than older batteries. Rimac is said to be supplying batteries to several automakers and is looking to increase the amount of battery packs available to automakers from 40,000 in 2023 to 200,000 in 2028.