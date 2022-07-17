July 18, 2022

Tesla has a new competitor for the fastest electric vehicle

Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster has been named “the fastest car in the world”, According to her website.

The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials that claim it’s the fastest electric car as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds, and can reach speeds of over 250 mph with 288 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.

All of that and it will cost you an estimated $200,000 to $250,000 to drive with one of these flashy vehicles.

Three competing electric cars appear to finish ahead of the Tesla Roadster in speed estimates, according to another Car Magazine Report. However, the fastest to 60 mph is the British-built McMurtry Spierling which travels from 0 to 60 mph in 1.5 seconds, but has a top speed of only 150 mph. But this car is not for sale.

