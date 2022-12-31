Tesla had a bad year. Some investors blame Elon Musk.

in a The general down of stocksthe 65 percent drop in Tesla’s share price stands out due to the amount of evaporated wealth and the unorthodox behavior of its CEO, Elon Musk.

The collapse of Tesla’s share price destroyed about $672 billion in market value. And Musk, once hailed as a genius who restored cars, seems increasingly distracted by his takeover of Twitter and uses the social network to vent his frustrations. He insulted one of his critics this week by calling him “small testicles.”

The scene stunned investors and analysts. And many are wondering what will happen to the stock, the company, and Mr. Musk in 2023. The answer depends largely on Mr. Musk’s board of directors and Tesla.

Will he turn his attention back to Tesla and its Countless challenges? Or will he stay in his camp on Twitter? Will Mr. Musk sell more Tesla shares to keep Twitter going after spending 44 billion dollars to buy that companyDespite promises not to do so? Will Electronic truck, Tesla’s first new passenger car in three years, will it finally be available for sale? And perhaps most importantly, will Tesla’s board of directors do anything to rein in Mr. Musk?