Tesla drops seven points in Consumer Reports’ annual rankings

The Model 3, which was his top pick among EV models, lost that distinction in favor of the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The Model 3 now ranks third among the best electric cars, after the Mach-E and the Kia Niro.
Tesla fell seven places to take 23rd place in the overall ranking of the best car brands. The drop is mainly due to the hard-to-use steering wheel that debuted recently in the updated version of those models. Consumer Reports said the steering wheel was problematic enough to lower road test scores.
The Model 3 remains the only CR-recommended Tesla Model. Tesla also makes the Model Y small SUV, the Model X large SUV, and the Model S large sedan.
“Make no mistake, the Model 3 is still a great choice, and Consumer Reports recommends it,” her rating article said. “It shines with the latest technology, long range, a great charging network, and a driving experience that’s more akin to a high-performance sports car than a sedan. But the Mustang Mach-E is also very sporty, plus it’s more practical and easier to live with. The Ford is also quieter and more rideable. better “.
