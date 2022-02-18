February 18, 2022

Tesla drops seven points in Consumer Reports’ annual rankings

Tesla drops seven points in Consumer Reports' annual rankings

The Model 3, which was his top pick among EV models, lost that distinction in favor of the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The Model 3 now ranks third among the best electric cars, after the Mach-E and the Kia Niro.

Tesla fell seven places to take 23rd place in the overall ranking of the best car brands. The drop is mainly due to the hard-to-use steering wheel that debuted recently in the updated version of those models. Consumer Reports said the steering wheel was problematic enough to lower road test scores.

The Model 3 remains the only CR-recommended Tesla Model. Tesla also makes the Model Y small SUV, the Model X large SUV, and the Model S large sedan.

“Make no mistake, the Model 3 is still a great choice, and Consumer Reports recommends it,” her rating article said. “It shines with the latest technology, long range, a great charging network, and a driving experience that’s more akin to a high-performance sports car than a sedan. But the Mustang Mach-E is also very sporty, plus it’s more practical and easier to live with. The Ford is also quieter and more rideable. better “.

Consumer Reports has been among the biggest fans of Tesla. You judged a Tesla Model S as Best car ever tested When a product testing publication first reviewed it in 2013 with a score of over 100.
But Questions about reliabilitybased on ownership surveys, hurt vehicle ratings in non-profit rating services ratings and Tesla scores.
Mach-E has won critical praise in other places as well, including Car and Driver First EV Award of the Year last year. It actually scores a little lower than the Kia Niro in Consumer Reports’ vehicle ratings, but spokesman James McQueen said choosing the best in each class depends on many factors beyond the immediate score.
See also  23-Year-Old Texan Got $4 Million Mining Bitcoin From Flaring Natural Gas

