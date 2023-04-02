Tesla Cybertruck production is nearing, new details from Elon Musk reveal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed yesterday that he walked the Cybertruck production line for several hours yesterday, essentially revealing that the first stages of manufacturing an all-electric pickup are near.

“I walked the entire Cybertruck production line in Giga Texas for several hours earlier today – it’s going to be awesome!” Musk said yesterday on Twitter. “Feel like the future.”

Musk’s tweet revealed one thing in particular, the fact that the Cybertruck’s manufacturing lines have been built, and there’s already a production area swarming as production approaches. Tesla has been trying to run Cybertruck production for a while, but earlier this year Musk revealed that initial production would begin this summer, and mass production would begin in 2024.

It’s been a long time. The Cybertruck, unveiled in November 2019, has been on Tesla fans’ minds ever since that night in Hawthorne, California. After delaying initial production on several occasions, it looks like Tesla is on its way to getting started soon.

There are many reasons for production delays, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hampered battery cell availability and supply chain efficiency. However, Tesla has also been refining the design for some time, and while Franz von Holzhausen, the automaker’s chief designer, said the truck would never have a “pencils” approach, the dimensions and features are basically specific.

Most people familiar with Tesla’s vehicle launches might have guessed that a production Cybertruck would be coming soon. In the past, vehicles nearing initial production stages were usually spotted on public roads while Tesla ran tests.

Cybertruck was no different. Scenes of an all-electric truck have been frequent in 2023, and yesterday, the Cybertruck was spotted on Tesla’s Fremont factory test track.

Tesla has been preparing the Cybertruck for production at its Gigafactory Texas for some time, as manufacturing equipment rumored to be intended for the car has been making its way to the factory for months. Tesla will likely use the IDRA’s 9,000-ton Giga Press for Cybertruck castings, and one unit has already been installed in Texas.

Another unit is also on the way, according to the import documents. IDRA is based in Italy and ships its machines directly to Tesla.

The expectations for the Cybertruck are huge, and Musk said during a recent drive in a production test that the car was “amazing.” Time will tell what consumers think of it, but judging by the truck’s more than 1 million pre-orders, there will be plenty of reviews.