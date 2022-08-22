August 22, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the price of a fully autonomous driving system will rise to $15,000 in September

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read
Tesla closes its Silicon Valley office, lays off 200 workers

Check out what’s clicked on FoxBusiness.com.

CEO of Tesla Elon Musk She announced on Twitter that the price of the fully autonomous driving system, known as FSD, would rise to $15,000 on September 5.

Musk announced in a tweet on Saturday, noting that the price change will take place after the widespread release of FSD beta 10.69.2.

FSD costs $12,000 up front as of August 21, or a $199 monthly subscription.

“Following the massive release of FSD Beta 10.69.2, the price of FSD will increase to $15,000 in North America on September 5th,” Musk said in a tweet. “The current price for orders placed before September 5th will be respected, but will be delivered later.” Note, you can upgrade your existing vehicle to FSD in 2 minutes via the Tesla app.

Elon Musk plans like-minded Chinese partners on the technology vision of the future

August 19, 2021, Berlin: A Tesla charging station in a Tesla showroom features the manufacturer’s logo. Photo: Christophe Gatto / d (Photo by Christophe Gatto/Image Alliance via Getty Images/Getty Images)

The price of the FSD increased from $10,000 to $12,000 in January, making this the second price increase for the year.

With FSD, Tesla can automatically detect stop signs and traffic lights, then “automatically slow your car to a stop when approaching.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Reuters/Michel Tantoussi/file photo/Reuters Photo)

An upcoming feature for FSD has been listed as “autosteer on city streets”.

Tesla with FSD Also enabled to enjoy enhanced autopilot and autopilot features, which include Traffic Aware Cruise Control, Auto Steering, Autopilot Navigation, Autopilot and more.

See also  Has the gasoline price shock destroyed demand so far? Where will gasoline prices go from here?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Why you can’t always throw AA batteries in the trash

9 hours ago Izer
1 min read

The all-new 7th generation Ford Mustang 2024 coming on September 14

17 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Transport Minister Buttigieg rebukes airline CEOs over flight disruptions: ‘unacceptable’

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

9 min read

World: Daughter of Putin’s ideologue killed, Zelensky fears a brutal Russian move – on 179th day of war

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the price of a fully autonomous driving system will rise to $15,000 in September

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

The Last of Us series on HBO shows its first footage in the new trailer

2 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Scientists have discovered an ancient piece of Earth’s crust 4 billion years old under Western Australia

2 hours ago Izer