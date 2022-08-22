Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the price of a fully autonomous driving system will rise to $15,000 in September

CEO of Tesla Elon Musk She announced on Twitter that the price of the fully autonomous driving system, known as FSD, would rise to $15,000 on September 5.

Musk announced in a tweet on Saturday, noting that the price change will take place after the widespread release of FSD beta 10.69.2.

FSD costs $12,000 up front as of August 21, or a $199 monthly subscription.

“Following the massive release of FSD Beta 10.69.2, the price of FSD will increase to $15,000 in North America on September 5th,” Musk said in a tweet. “The current price for orders placed before September 5th will be respected, but will be delivered later.” Note, you can upgrade your existing vehicle to FSD in 2 minutes via the Tesla app.

The price of the FSD increased from $10,000 to $12,000 in January, making this the second price increase for the year.

With FSD, Tesla can automatically detect stop signs and traffic lights, then “automatically slow your car to a stop when approaching.”

An upcoming feature for FSD has been listed as “autosteer on city streets”.

Tesla with FSD Also enabled to enjoy enhanced autopilot and autopilot features, which include Traffic Aware Cruise Control, Auto Steering, Autopilot Navigation, Autopilot and more.