Tesla builds the first electric truck. Here’s what we know

Tesla celebrated the arrival of its first electric truck, the Cybertruck, after it rolled off the assembly line on Saturday, years after unveiling the first prototype in 2019.

The EV company originally said production would begin in late 2021, but has faced delays. Now, nearly two years later, the first Cybertruck has been officially built.

The company celebrated the milestone on Twitter with a photo of workers in yellow hats and vests surrounding the truck at its facility, Gigafactory Texas, near Austin.

Tesla owner Elon Musk Retweeted The image says “Congratulations Team Tesla!”

The truck’s journey didn’t get off to a great start, after a window described as unbreakable cracked after being hit by a large metal ball during its first unveiling in 2019.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announces plans to step down: Report Debate heats up on California coast development amid housing crisis



Tesla has been largely silent about its plans for the vehicle after that, but in late 2021, it said an updated version is coming. In January 2022, Tesla announced a production delay until 2023 and then in November of that year, Musk said production would begin “in the middle of 2023” based on a call with financial analysts, According to Reuters.

The truck, with its wedge shape and stainless steel body, allows Musk to compete in the electric pickup truck market.

The Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian Automotive’s R1T are Tesla’s competitors, but the Ford and Rivian versions look more like traditional pickups.