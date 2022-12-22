130 former workers at the supermarket, who made jeans for Tesco at one of its suppliers’ factories, allege illegally low wages, appalling working conditions and 99-hour working weeks. The Guardian reported.

Tesco faces historic labor case

130 former employees of VK Garment Factory (VKG) who worked for Tesco’s parent company Ek Chai between 2017 and 2020 sued Tesco. During this time, they mainly produced jeans, denim jackets and other clothing under the F&F brand for adults and children.

Although Tesco said the clothes produced there were sold exclusively to the Thai market, The Guardian has obtained images showing the products also reaching stores in the UK.

It is the first time a British company has threatened to sue a foreign clothing factory it does not own in an English court.

The factory is located in Mae Sot, close to the Thailand-Myanmar border, and most of the workers are migrants from across the border. Tesco should have known that the city’s factories were notorious for exploitation, according to the suit, as the area has gained a poor reputation for workers’ rights over the past decade.

The Guardian reached out to former workers at the factory and interviewed a total of 21 exploited workers for its lengthy article. Workers received 3 pounds (just HUF 1,400) a day, had to work from 8 am to 11 pm (15-hour shifts), and only got one day off a month. Additionally, they must complete a 24-hour shift once a month.

The minimum wage in Thailand at the time was seven pounds for eight hours.

Additionally, due to overwork, many industrial accidents occurred because workers fell asleep on sewing machines. Many were reportedly seriously injured. One said he cut his arm while carrying a heavy machine, which was stitched back with 13 stitches. Another worker was injured by a button machine while making F&F denim jackets and lost part of his index finger.

It’s not uncommon for managers in factories to yell at and threaten workers if they don’t work enough overtime to meet their targets.

More than a dozen former workers said the factory opened bank accounts for them, then confiscated their bank cards and passwords to maintain the appearance of paying workers minimum wage.

It is also a serious allegation that although most of the workers relied on the VKG about their immigration status, many kept their immigration documents at the factory and thus found themselves in debt slavery. The accommodation provided by their workplace consisted of cramped rooms, they had to sleep on concrete floors and wash with buckets of dirty lake water. According to the workers, most of the rooms had no doors and only curtains.

In relation to the case, Tesco said it was important to protect the rights of all workers throughout its supply chain, so if it had noticed or known about the serious issues in question, it would have immediately ended its cooperation with VKG.

Tesco has been associated with the factory since 2017. While its audit at the time found no violations of this level, it did identify issues that experts say should be red flags.

Tesco is not involved in the day-to-day operation of the factory beyond defining and verifying standards and placing orders. At the same time, by launching the lawsuit, workers in Tesco’s supply chain took a groundbreaking step to hold Tesco accountable for failing to protect them.

The British supermarket chain made a profit of 2.2 billion pounds (more than HUF 1,000 billion) in 2020, and its Thai branch collaborated with VKG last year.

According to labor experts, many major apparel brands such as F&F deliberately outsource both garment production and factory inspections to avoid liability and reputational damage while keeping prices as low as possible to ensure their profitability.

The lawsuit brought by Lay Day attacks this outsourcing structure.

Tesco is one of the most profitable companies in the UK and our customers say they are making more profit by outsourcing production, paying workers very little while working overtime and in terrible conditions.

– said Oliver Holland, the staff’s lawyer

The case filed in the Supreme Court is likely to come up for hearing in early 2023. Ek Chai, which was Tesco’s parent business until it was sold to Saroyan Bank Bond Group in December 2020, faces litigation as part of the case.

So far, filing a case against an auditor in such a case is unprecedented. This has now also happened as Intertech Thailand also has to stand trial. The company continued to inspect the factory, but reported no major problems as of July 2020. However, several insiders claim that they found problems and reported them to the factory, but this was not included in the official documents.

The first audit package that reported problems was received by Tesco in August 2020, but VKG was still able to remain a supplier until December 2020 when Ek Sai was sold. According to Tesco’s statement, they wanted to immediately launch an investigation and withdraw from the collaboration, but were unlikely to do so before selling their business.

In August 2020, VKG laid off 136 workers,

According to the fired workers, they wanted better working conditions and more favorable wages after the audit came to light.

After that, they went first to the Thai Labor Protection Office and then to the Thai Labor Court to pay the legal minimum wage, overtime pay, unpaid days and call in holidays for their full salary for the past two years. with the factory, but they did not go to any sites with success, they were only paid severance pay (to whom it was to be paid) and severance pay. According to experts, the case in the local court did not succeed because VKG relied on audit reports favorable to Intertek, which allegedly swept the problems under the carpet.

After that, the workers who were once subjected to forced labor decided to take a court case against Tesco, VKG and Intertech in the UK as well.

VKG denies the violations in the case. In a statement, Intertek indicated that it does not wish to comment on ongoing litigation.