The Miami Dolphin An addition is needed up front to protect the quarterback Toa TagoviloaAnd that’s exactly what the front office did. former New Orleans Saints Left Handling Tyrone Armstead agreed to a five-year, $75 million deal with Miami, According to Tom Pellisero of the NFL. The deal includes $43.37 million guaranteed, According to Adam Scheffer of ESPNa maximum of $87.5 million with incentives.

Armstead’s average annual value of $15 million correlates with Taylor Decker subordinate Detroit Lions 12th in the NFL, in spotrak.

One interesting caveat regarding Armstead’s decision in free agency is that he wouldn’t mind Tagovailoa’s blind side if he stayed on the left side because the young caller was left-handed. Armstead tops CBS Sports Best Free Agents Available, because he was the best player in this free agency category. While Armstead played in only eight games in 2021 due to injury, he scored a 75.9 PFF score with only one sack, two QB hits and 12 pressings in 263 shots to block passes.

Originally drafted into the third round of the Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2013, Armstead has made three Pro Bowls over the past four seasons. Injuries were a problem, because he hadn’t played a full season in nine years.

Armstead isn’t the only offensive lineman to sign for Miami this season, holding down the Dolphins Conor Williams From Cowboys in Dallas. With new attack-minded coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins have added a lot to this side of the ball in their running Chase Edmonds And the Rahim Mostertwide receiver Mr. Wilson. However, McDaniel understands that successful offensive play hinges on protecting the quarterback, and his front desk scored a huge chunk at Armstead.