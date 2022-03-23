Terron Armstead signs with Dolphins: Takeaway as previously reported Saints OT agrees to five-year deal

The Miami Dolphin An addition is needed up front to protect the quarterback Toa TagoviloaAnd that’s exactly what the front office did. former New Orleans Saints Left Handling Tyrone Armstead agreed to a five-year, $75 million deal with Miami, According to Tom Pellisero of the NFL. The deal includes $43.37 million guaranteed, According to Adam Scheffer of ESPNa maximum of $87.5 million with incentives.
Armstead’s average annual value of $15 million correlates with Taylor Decker subordinate Detroit Lions 12th in the NFL, in spotrak.
One interesting caveat regarding Armstead’s decision in free agency is that he wouldn’t mind Tagovailoa’s blind side if he stayed on the left side because the young caller was left-handed. Armstead tops CBS Sports Best Free Agents Available, because he was the best player in this free agency category. While Armstead played in only eight games in 2021 due to injury, he scored a 75.9 PFF score with only one sack, two QB hits and 12 pressings in 263 shots to block passes.
Originally drafted into the third round of the Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2013, Armstead has made three Pro Bowls over the past four seasons. Injuries were a problem, because he hadn’t played a full season in nine years.
Armstead isn’t the only offensive lineman to sign for Miami this season, holding down the Dolphins Conor Williams From Cowboys in Dallas. With new attack-minded coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins have added a lot to this side of the ball in their running Chase Edmonds And the Rahim Mostertwide receiver Mr. Wilson. However, McDaniel understands that successful offensive play hinges on protecting the quarterback, and his front desk scored a huge chunk at Armstead.
- Miami offensive line problems: The Dolphins needed to overhaul their offensive streak this off season if they were to compete. PFF listed them as Worst unit in the league At the end of the 2021 season, they succumbed to 235 pressures that reached their highest level in the league. Not only did it affect Dolphins’ playing calls as their quarterbacks had to get off the ball quickly, but it also affected Tagovailoa and his development. per week 2 vs buffalo billsTagovailoa took a lateral cyst which resulted in several fractures of the ribs afterwards Jesse Davis From the edge right after the ball was cut. If I keep it straight, he should improve – and so should this team as a whole.
- Dolphin Company plans project: Could this addition change Dolphins’ draft plans? Honestly, it’s very hard to tell. Miami was ranked 29th in the overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which means they can go a few different ways depending on how the plate falls on them. CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trabasso still believes the Dolphins are going for an offensive line, having them take Northern Iowa forward Trevor Benning in the His photo draft was published on Wednesday.
- What will the saints do now?: The Saints always knew losing Armstead to free agency was a possibility, so they had to think of a contingency plan. There are some options in the free agency like Duane Brown And the Eric Fisher, but Saints can also use their pick from the first round in a new left tackle. At number 18 overall, the aforementioned Penning could be in play for New Orleans. There’s also Tyler Smith from Tulsa, which could be a next-level left-handed intervention.
