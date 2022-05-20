May 20, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Terrible forces are moving, Putin turned the battlefield into hell – our most important battle news on Friday

Arzu 31 mins ago 1 min read

On Friday, Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde said Turkey’s allegations that Sweden and Finland, now candidates for NATO membership, were supporting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a member of the terrorist organization, were deliberately misrepresented.

In his Twitter post, the foreign minister recalled that Sweden was the first country to declare the PKK a terrorist organization after Turkey in 1984. As he writes, the EU did not follow Sweden’s example until 2002. And the situation in Stockholm has not changed since then, he said.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan The Turkish head of state told TRT on Turkish state television on Wednesday that Turkey was not yet in favor of Sweden and Finland joining NATO, adding that both northern European countries supported the PKK, which was classified as a terrorist organization. In many ways.

Erdogan told reporters on Friday that he had spoken by phone with the Dutch prime minister and that he had retained his post so far. He also indicated that he planned to speak by telephone with British and Finnish government officials on Saturday, in addition to the NATO Secretary-General.

Earlier this week, the Turkish president said the Scandinavian countries would not “worry” about sending envoys to Turkey if their aim was to persuade Ankara to change its stance against NATO expansion.

(MTI)

See also  Index - Abroad - Joe Biden: Putin has decided to attack Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

The global food crisis is threatening – only one big thing can stand in the way of the domestic grain harvest

9 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

Aso’s commander is still in steelwork, and he watched the video

17 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

Index – Domestic – We have a Wizz Air flight stranded in Ukraine

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Terrible forces are moving, Putin turned the battlefield into hell – our most important battle news on Friday

31 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

S&P 500 incurs losses after hitting bear market

33 mins ago Izer
1 min read

The first trailer of Three Thousand Years of Longing is a cautionary tale

34 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has achieved a new milestone in the mystery of the universe’s expansion rate

47 mins ago Izer