Terrible forces are moving, Putin turned the battlefield into hell – our most important battle news on Friday

On Friday, Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde said Turkey’s allegations that Sweden and Finland, now candidates for NATO membership, were supporting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a member of the terrorist organization, were deliberately misrepresented.

In his Twitter post, the foreign minister recalled that Sweden was the first country to declare the PKK a terrorist organization after Turkey in 1984. As he writes, the EU did not follow Sweden’s example until 2002. And the situation in Stockholm has not changed since then, he said.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan The Turkish head of state told TRT on Turkish state television on Wednesday that Turkey was not yet in favor of Sweden and Finland joining NATO, adding that both northern European countries supported the PKK, which was classified as a terrorist organization. In many ways.

Erdogan told reporters on Friday that he had spoken by phone with the Dutch prime minister and that he had retained his post so far. He also indicated that he planned to speak by telephone with British and Finnish government officials on Saturday, in addition to the NATO Secretary-General.

Earlier this week, the Turkish president said the Scandinavian countries would not “worry” about sending envoys to Turkey if their aim was to persuade Ankara to change its stance against NATO expansion.

(MTI)