Terminal Menu Author Responds to Negative Reviews of Chris Pratt – The Hollywood Reporter

The author of this novel is the basis for Chris Pratt Amazon Series The Terminal List. He talks about the negative comments of the show.

jack cara former US Marine whose novel was published in 2018, appeared in Tucker Carlson tonight On Friday, host Tucker Carlson noted that there appears to be a large discrepancy between critics’ reaction to the drama and that of other viewers. The show, which debuted earlier this month and focuses on Navy SEAL James Reese’s knowledge more about the circumstances behind his platoon’s ambush, has a 95 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while the critics’ rating is just 43 percent. .

When asked his opinion on the matter, Carr seemed to suggest that politics was to blame. “It goes perfectly with everything I understand about the current culture and climate in America right now,” Carr said. “It seems to have drawn a fair number of these critics.”

He continued, “The 95% viewer rating, and audience rating, makes it all worth it. We didn’t make it for the critics. We made it for those in the arena. We made it for the soldier, sailor, pilot, and marines who went to Iraq and Afghanistan, so they could sit On the couch and saying, ‘Hey, these guys are working. They make an effort to do something special and make a show that talks to them. And that 95 percent rating lets me know we’re at least close.’

Carr, the series’ executive producer alongside Pratt and Antoine Fuqua, read excerpts from a number of reviews and said one critic even asked about a show like station list. This prompted this author to scoff that you “call that series #1 on Prime Video”.

in review station listAnd the The Hollywood ReporterChief Television Critics Daniel Feinberg used an analogy of holiday cooking and wrote, “It’s the entertainment equivalent of a charred hockey puck, with the same limited range of flavor and aesthetics.”

The cast also includes Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, and Riley Keough.