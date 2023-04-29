Telex: Tears of Ice Memory

Arctic research has always contributed greatly to learning more about our planet’s climate, but due to warming, researchers’ work is becoming more and more difficult. Scientists are forced to race against time and weather. When researchers living in the small town of Ny-Alesund, one of the Spitsbergen Islands, drill into glaciers that preserve centuries of memory for ice samples, they are repeatedly confronted with the fact that they find layers of water. Access to research sites is becoming increasingly hopeless, with early snowmelt rendering their well-proven snowmobiles unusable.

The Ice Memorial Foundation’s drilling site at the Holdedahfonna Ice Field – Photo: Lizzie Niesner/Reuters

Meteorological data has been collected at Ny-Alesund, the world’s northernmost research station, for more than four decades, and the work here is gaining in importance. The processes observed here are closely related to extreme events such as global sea level rise or the cold front seen in North America this winter.

Photo: Lizzie Niesner/Reuters

In early April, a team of scientists wanted to collect an ice sample from the Tovrebreen glacier in order to study the previous 300 years of climate data. It was planned to drill to a depth of 125 meters. They chose this glacier because its altitude of 1,100 meters above sea level means lower temperatures and therefore a greater chance of finding intact ice samples. The calculation didn’t work and they found it in a layer of water about 25 meters deep.

“We didn’t expect such a large release of water from the glacier, which is a clear indication of what is happening in this region. The glacier is suffering.”

– said Andrea Spolore, geochemist of the Italian National Research Council, employee of the Gemmellegeset Foundation.

Researchers last drilled in this area in 2005, but the glacier was still fully frozen.

Photo: Lizzie Niesner/Reuters

According to paleoclimatologist Carlo Barbande, vice president of the Ice Monuments Foundation, melting ice can destroy glacial evidence from past years: “It’s like pouring water on a book and all the ink dissolves, so you can’t read what’s written on it.”

Because of the water, Spolors were able to extract only one damaged ice block from a depth of 52 meters. Later, they also changed the drilling location and were able to drill the ice from a slightly higher position, so they obtained three samples from a depth of 73 meters.

Photo: Lizzie Niesner/Reuters

The changes are often magnified in the Arctic, where warming is four times faster than the global average, and temperatures in Spitsbergen are rising approximately seven times faster. It is a laboratory that cannot be ignored.

Last summer was very hot in Ny-Ålesund, with an average August temperature of 5.1 degrees Celsius, half a degree above normal. The melting of the coastal ice also affected animal life, polar bears hunting on the ice were left without seals, so they could be seen wandering the interior of the island in search of food.

Photo: Lizzie Niesner/Reuters

The Arctic region is dangerous even in populated areas, as human-animal conflicts are frequent. Polar bears are already foraging in settlements, it is no coincidence that armed men regularly patrol around the city, and researchers living in Ny-Alesund are also taught how to use weapons and behave around polar bears. If one leaves the city, it is almost mandatory to take a gun with him. They believe that no matter how careful you are, sooner or later you will encounter a polar bear.

Photo: Lizzie Niesner/Reuters

In addition to models taken from snow, atmospheric observations are also very important for understanding climate change. Staff of the joint German-French research station AWIPEW regularly release weather balloons from Ny-Alesund.

Photo: Lizzie Niesner/Reuters

Jean-Charles Gallet is a glaciologist at the Norwegian Arctic Institute, meaning a researcher dealing with glaciers and glaciers. he told ReutersPreviously, researchers could carry out fieldwork until June, but now they have the opportunity to do so only until mid-May, as the snow melts.

The seasons also changed there, with snowfall usually beginning in October, and February and March being the coldest winter months. This winter, the snow didn’t arrive until January, and then several storms hit the region.

Photo: Lizzie Niesner/Reuters

Some signs of warming don’t need research, researchers contend. For example, last year, a laboratory that processes ice and snow samples was closed because the building’s foundation cracked due to melting permafrost, and it wasn’t the only structure damaged for this reason.

Photo: Lizzie Niesner/Reuters

Ny-Alesund began its life as a mining settlement in 1916, but after several mining accidents in the 1960s, production ceased, and the town became a stronghold of explorers under Norwegian rule. At first, geologists and geophysicists set up camps around Kongsfjord.

The town has about 35 permanent residents, but in the summer, the population swells to over 100 as scientists from all over the world come. It’s apparently a peaceful place, fun mostly gatherings called saunas or knitting and chipping, where research-weary scientists drink wine and knit sweaters, as the event’s name suggests.

Photo: Lizzie Niesner/Reuters

“One of the special things about this place is that there are so many different scientists here. I’m a chemist, then there are biologists and geologists. It’s one of the few places in the world where this kind of exchange is so informal and spontaneous,” said Francois Burke, a visiting researcher at the Paul Scherer Institute in Switzerland.

Openness and cooperation can move humanity forward. Because Spitsbergen is warming incredibly fast, it is important to understand how climate change affects Arctic ecosystems, the ocean, the atmosphere, and flora and fauna.