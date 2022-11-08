Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has been updated, here are the patch notes

Dotemu and Tribute Games’ cool Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has been updated to version 1.0.4, with a few small tweaks and bug fixes to help tighten the melee even more.

subscribed to steam by developers (thanks, Nintendo everything), many of these changes are for the PC version of the game, although others are for all console versions.

Like delicious pizza, we keep coming back for more, and this latest update allows party codes, where you can create matchmaking rooms with friends, to be shared online.

Here are the full patch notes for version 1.0.4:

Version 1.0.4, November 7, 2022

New feature

Party Codes (online):

– You can now share group codes (five characters only) to facilitate matchmaking with friends who can now enter via the Join Party code. They are displayed at the bottom of the host’s party panel.

to improve

Connected:

– Difficulty is now displayed for each lobby when searching for online games

– The kick button has been reset to prevent wrong clicks in the host’s party board observer

– Fixed display of Xbox icons when playing with PS5 console and Steam Input feature disabled.

fixes

Play:

– Fixed long reappear delay after getting stuck in holes in single player mode Connected:

– Fixed rare issues making enemies invincible when the player exits the game

– Chrome Dome stable client side invincible sometime when it’s not

– Krang’s fixed trunk does not receive any damage from customers, only the host

– Fixed customers sometimes do not unlock the pattern found by the host

– Fix endless online login when Epic Launcher is not installed Regulations

– Fixed binding of custom key to keyboard considering only first local player

We’re still playing Shredder’s Revenge months after its release – it really is This darn good – but we are especially happy to see that matchmaking has become so much easier with friends online.

Still enjoying TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge? Shout out “Cowabunga” in the comments if you are!