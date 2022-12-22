Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection’s first major update is now available

publisher Konami and developer digital eclipse Released the first major update for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collectionwhich adds new improvements to the game including much needed changes to improve online modes.

Connected multiplayer Capabilities Teen Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (SNES) In this patch, online play is coming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: The Manhattan Project (nes) in a future update.

Get the full patch notes below.

New additions Main menu icon changed to box art. (converts)

Playstation 4 Arcade controller is now supported. PlayStation 4 joystick support is now implemented (Playstation 5).

X-Box Arcade stick is now supported. Xbox joystick support is now implemented (Xbox One / Xbox series).

When creating a lobby online, the player can now set the size of the lobby for the two Cards games. The host can limit it to two, three or four players.

When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the frame delay to “Auto”. When this is set, the input lag is adjusted according to the number of players.

A new improvement has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SNES/Super Famicom). Ultimate-Attacks can now be enabled in Story Mode ON/OFF.

A new improvement has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Famicom). Group Mode can now be enabled on/off. (Only available in the Japanese version.)

A new improvement has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Passage) (United States / Japan). The number of lives per coin can be adjusted from one to five.

A new improvement has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (USA). The number of lives per coin can be adjusted from 1 to 8.

A new improvement has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) (USA/Japan). Difficulty can be adjusted.

A new improvement has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (USA). Difficulty can be adjusted.

A new improvement has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (USA). Game Loop can now be turned on/off. During playback, the game will restart from the beginning after the credits.

New button a job added to “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) (US/Japan), “”Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (United States).Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (SNES/Super Famicom) “and”Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist (Genesis / Mega Drive). Players can now set a button to “special”. This button presses “attack” and “jump” together to make it easier to perform special attacks.

Added new color optimization for everyone Game Boy games. Added Game Boy Color ON / OFF mode. new color paintingThe option has been added to the pause menu for all Game Boy games. In addition to other filters, players can choose from four color palettes: black and white green boy game Green pocket boy game Game boy light blue

Sound for different games and modified main menu.

Additional pages for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (nes) f Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Genesis) is added to strategy Guide.

Additional page for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Genesis) f Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist Genesis has been added to the Strategy Guide.

Visual settings are saved for each game. Fixed issues Fixed the German translation of “Punch Repently” for page 11 of the Strategy Guide.

In the music player, the cassette tape icon for a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) The correct symbol now appears.

On page 5 of the Strategy Guide (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (SNES)), Turtle Tip 3 screenshot replaced.

in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (SNES), Stage Select improvements now work even after changing settings in Options.

in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone HeistStage Select improvements now work when selecting players.

Improved easy menu navigation for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (miscellaneous) / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Manhattan Project (Famicom) works now.

Extra credits’ improvements Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SNES) now working.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time The museum’s SNES manual now includes missing page 18-19.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection Available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC Through steam.

View a new set of screenshots in the gallery.