Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection’s first major update is now available

publisher Konami and developer digital eclipse Released the first major update for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collectionwhich adds new improvements to the game including much needed changes to improve online modes.
Connected multiplayer Capabilities Teen Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (SNES) In this patch, online play is coming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: The Manhattan Project (nes) in a future update.
Get the full patch notes below.
New additions
- Main menu icon changed to box art. (converts)
- Playstation 4 Arcade controller is now supported. PlayStation 4 joystick support is now implemented (Playstation 5).
- X-Box Arcade stick is now supported. Xbox joystick support is now implemented (Xbox One / Xbox series).
- When creating a lobby online, the player can now set the size of the lobby for the two Cards games. The host can limit it to two, three or four players.
- When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the frame delay to “Auto”. When this is set, the input lag is adjusted according to the number of players.
- A new improvement has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SNES/Super Famicom). Ultimate-Attacks can now be enabled in Story Mode ON/OFF.
- A new improvement has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Famicom). Group Mode can now be enabled on/off. (Only available in the Japanese version.)
- A new improvement has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Passage) (United States / Japan). The number of lives per coin can be adjusted from one to five.
- A new improvement has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (USA). The number of lives per coin can be adjusted from 1 to 8.
- A new improvement has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) (USA/Japan). Difficulty can be adjusted.
- A new improvement has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (USA). Difficulty can be adjusted.
- A new improvement has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (USA). Game Loop can now be turned on/off. During playback, the game will restart from the beginning after the credits.
- New button a job added to “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) (US/Japan), “”Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (United States).Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (SNES/Super Famicom) “and”Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist (Genesis / Mega Drive). Players can now set a button to “special”. This button presses “attack” and “jump” together to make it easier to perform special attacks.
- Added new color optimization for everyone Game Boy games. Added Game Boy Color ON / OFF mode. new color paintingThe option has been added to the pause menu for all Game Boy games. In addition to other filters, players can choose from four color palettes:
- black and white
- green boy game
- Green pocket boy game
- Game boy light blue
- Sound for different games and modified main menu.
- Additional pages for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (nes) f Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Genesis) is added to strategy Guide.
- Additional page for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Genesis) f Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist Genesis has been added to the Strategy Guide.
- Visual settings are saved for each game.
Fixed issues
- Fixed the German translation of “Punch Repently” for page 11 of the Strategy Guide.
- In the music player, the cassette tape icon for a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) The correct symbol now appears.
- On page 5 of the Strategy Guide (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (SNES)), Turtle Tip 3 screenshot replaced.
- in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (SNES), Stage Select improvements now work even after changing settings in Options.
- in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone HeistStage Select improvements now work when selecting players.
- Improved easy menu navigation for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (miscellaneous) / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Manhattan Project (Famicom) works now.
- Extra credits’ improvements Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SNES) now working.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time The museum’s SNES manual now includes missing page 18-19.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection Available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC Through steam.
