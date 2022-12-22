December 22, 2022

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection’s first major update is now available

publisher Konami and developer digital eclipse Released the first major update for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collectionwhich adds new improvements to the game including much needed changes to improve online modes.

Connected multiplayer Capabilities Teen Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (SNES) In this patch, online play is coming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: The Manhattan Project (nes) in a future update.

Get the full patch notes below.

New additions

  • Main menu icon changed to box art. (converts)
  • Playstation 4 Arcade controller is now supported. PlayStation 4 joystick support is now implemented (Playstation 5).
  • X-Box Arcade stick is now supported. Xbox joystick support is now implemented (Xbox One / Xbox series).
  • When creating a lobby online, the player can now set the size of the lobby for the two Cards games. The host can limit it to two, three or four players.
  • When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the frame delay to “Auto”. When this is set, the input lag is adjusted according to the number of players.
  • A new improvement has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SNES/Super Famicom). Ultimate-Attacks can now be enabled in Story Mode ON/OFF.
  • A new improvement has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Famicom). Group Mode can now be enabled on/off. (Only available in the Japanese version.)
  • A new improvement has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Passage) (United States / Japan). The number of lives per coin can be adjusted from one to five.
  • A new improvement has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (USA). The number of lives per coin can be adjusted from 1 to 8.
  • A new improvement has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) (USA/Japan). Difficulty can be adjusted.
  • A new improvement has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (USA). Difficulty can be adjusted.
  • A new improvement has been added to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (USA). Game Loop can now be turned on/off. During playback, the game will restart from the beginning after the credits.
  • New button a job added to “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) (US/Japan), “”Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade) (United States).Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (SNES/Super Famicom) “and”Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist (Genesis / Mega Drive). Players can now set a button to “special”. This button presses “attack” and “jump” together to make it easier to perform special attacks.
  • Added new color optimization for everyone Game Boy games. Added Game Boy Color ON / OFF mode. new color paintingThe option has been added to the pause menu for all Game Boy games. In addition to other filters, players can choose from four color palettes:
    1. black and white
    2. green boy game
    3. Green pocket boy game
    4. Game boy light blue
  • Sound for different games and modified main menu.
  • Additional pages for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (nes) f Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Genesis) is added to strategy Guide.
  • Additional page for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Genesis) f Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist Genesis has been added to the Strategy Guide.
  • Visual settings are saved for each game.

Fixed issues

  • Fixed the German translation of “Punch Repently” for page 11 of the Strategy Guide.
  • In the music player, the cassette tape icon for a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) The correct symbol now appears.
  • On page 5 of the Strategy Guide (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (SNES)), Turtle Tip 3 screenshot replaced.
  • in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (SNES), Stage Select improvements now work even after changing settings in Options.
  • in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone HeistStage Select improvements now work when selecting players.
  • Improved easy menu navigation for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (miscellaneous) / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Manhattan Project (Famicom) works now.
  • Extra credits’ improvements Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SNES) now working.
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time The museum’s SNES manual now includes missing page 18-19.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection Available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC Through steam.

View a new set of screenshots in the gallery.

screenshots

