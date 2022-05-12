Teen engineering makes the first reference “a hundred times” better

Teenage engineering has been in the spotlight lately To help Panic create files Download Playdate, but the company is best known for its great portable OP-1 manufacturer and sequencer. He was loved An electronic instrument for musicians has been around for 11 years now, so instead of completely reinventing it, the company has instead given it some major feature updates and a sleeker design. With the new OP-1 field.

Although tablets are becoming powerful in the music industry With applications that can recreate the sound and capabilities of classic sequencers, drums, synthesizers and Teenage Engineering devices, including small ones pocket operatorsThey remain a popular choice among musicians for the simple reason that they feature physical buttons and knobs that can make performing easier and more enjoyable than tapping on a touch screen.

Teenage Engineer recently announced TX-6 Hand Blender It is a great example of what the company does best. It’s as small as the Game Boy but packed with so many features that someone actually mixing music would want, and despite the small size of its knobs and sliders, you can’t help but feel the need to fiddle with it for hours on end.

Eleven years later, the new OP-1 Field looks nearly identical to the original OP-1, a testament to what Teenage Engineering designers achieved the first time around. There are some subtle color changes, and overall it’s considerably thinner with a new aluminum casing, but anyone with a good experience of the original OP-1 will immediately find themselves comfortable with the new version.

The biggest changes to the OP-1 field can be found inside, with Teenage Engineering boasting there are about 100 different improvements to the device including an upgraded speaker for louder sound, 32-bit stereo audio throughout, a USB-C port, Bluetooth MIDI, 24 hours of battery life per charge, an all-glass OLED screen that now sits flush with the rest of the interface, 160 minutes of recorded sampling storage, four styles of tapes to record to, and an FM antenna allowing audio to be broadcast through a radio or radio stations to be recorded and sampled.

When the TX-6 Portable Mixer Unveiled at $1,200, Teenage Engineering appears to have been shifting its focus from affordable audio games to more powerful music-creation tools, and that trend continues with the OP-1 field. the original OP-1 is still available For $1400, but the new version gets a file Price jump to $2000 Which makes it less of an audio game for amateur musicians and more of a serious piece of music-making equipment for professionals.