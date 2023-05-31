‘Ted Lasso’ Neatly Wraps Jason Sudeikis’ Character Story In Season 3 (And Series?) Finale Deadline

Spoiler alert: What follows reveals major plot points from the season 3 finale of Apple’s Ted Lasso.

The biggest question about the end of Season 3 of the hit Apple TV+ Ted Lasso is whether or not it will serve as the comic series finale. Top to bottom, the episode titled “So Long, Farewell” feels like a series finale on how everything connects, but the show could go on as is – with or without Ted (Jason Sudeikis) pulling the trigger on his return to Kansas to be With his family.

From the moment the episode begins, Ted can’t help but smile while thinking he’s going home with his son, Henry (Joss Turner). The couple exchange cute texts using funny gifs as they do.

Back at Rebecca’s (Hannah Waddingham) office, she’s been catching up with Kelly (Juno Temple) and Leslie (Jeremy Swift) about Robert’s (Anthony Head) recent divorce when the topic of replacing Ted comes up. By the looks of the trio, they’d rather talk than anything else, so Rebecca changes the subject by asking how much she could get for the club if she were to sell it. Agast, Leslie — who has been advocating selling 49% of Richmond so Rebecca can retain control while raising much-needed cash — says $2 billion to everything, leaving everyone in shock.

London was gripped by the news of Ted’s departure. Richmond breaks into song (and dance) at the end of his last practice with the team as the players honor their captain with a performance of “So Long, Farewell” from sound of MusicNach, link with the title of the episode.

Nate (Nick Muhammad) feels like he’s back home at team headquarters even though a lot has changed since the days of Darth Nate. In a funny moment, he catches Roy (Brett Goldstein) and his former enemy Jimmy (Phil Dunster) planning to hang out, which leaves him dumbfounded.

In a more touching scene, Roy tells Jimmy over a beer how proud he is of him for all his hard work this season, a sentiment reciprocated by the latter. The steamy moment is interrupted when Roy admits that he and Kelly have started talking again. Soon ol’ Roy and Jamie are back at it, competing for a girl before heading to Keeley’s house where they try to get her to choose between them. I did this by kicking them both out to sort themselves out.

Harriet Walter returns as Rebecca’s unobtrusive mother Deborah who supports her daughter’s idea to sell the club. She unfortunately has more important things to worry about, like getting to her tattoo appointment the next day.

Soon after, Rebecca joins Ted in the empty stands at AFC Richmond Stadium in preparation to discuss his decision to leave London. She opens up by telling him that she is selling the club before replying that there is a second option where they both stay. Coach Ted makes a huge financial offer that makes him one of the highest paid coaches in the league. With tears in her eyes, she doesn’t know any of this. He’s already made up his mind.

In another touching scene, Ted and Nate reunite in the locker room, and the duo make amends. Nate embraces Ted and asks him for his forgiveness for all Darth Nate things, which the latter accepts. The redemption we’ve all been waiting for is finally here.

Now for some futbol! Fans from all over the world are cheering for the Richmond AFC – except for Robert, of course. Even Zava (Maximilian Usinski) sent a sponsorship package that included T-shirts and a giant avocado — Danny (Cristo Fernandez) claimed two shirts for himself.

After an emotional montage from the past three years, the team is ready for the fight, or so we thought. This video might be too blurry for the lads openly crying on the pitch in front of their opponents, West Ham. Their tears soon dry up, and it’s time for action, says Flight of the Conchords, but it’s all very touch and go in the first half, which ends with Richmond trailing 0-2.

During halftime, Ted gives his final speech as manager to motivate the team to give everything they’ve got. Things pick up again on the field, and everyone finally thinks Richmond has a chance to win it all. Captain McAdoo (Cola Boccini) is selected for a penalty and at first appears to have fouled but a closer look by the referee spots a hole in the net which was cut through by the ball, allowing Richmond to equalise.

Even though you know Ted needs that win for his story to end in Season 3, it’s really anyone’s game. After Richmond is awarded a last-minute free kick, Ted calls Nate’s first big play of season one, in which Jamie has to act as a decoy to open up Sam. The team executes it perfectly to score the winning goal, and the crowd goes wild. Everyone on the field has someone they overlook, including Colin (Billy Harris) who kisses his friend in front of the world. love is love.

After completing his mission, Ted reappears at the airport ready to press his heels back to Kansas. But first, he peruses the periodicals and picks up a copy of The Everyday Independent that has the following headline, “Richmond to Everyone! Wilton Sells 49% of Club to the Fans.” While Ted is looking for a comic book, next to him is a magazine with Zava on the cover that says, “Zava Returns. Striker heads to LAFC.” Could there be a Zava subset in Los Angeles? Or is it just a nod to Zafa’s inspiration Zlatan Ibrahimovic who went to LA Galaxy after his European Championship run?

Zaffa nods

In a very Rebecca way, she buys a first-class ticket just to say goodbye to Ted properly. She tells him that she plans to stay with her family in Richnond and is glad he is going back to his home. They hug, they cry, wait, do we say goodbye to Ted?! Rebecca is all of us.

Bird (Brendan Hunt) is sitting on the plane next to Ted, at least for a while. He tells Ted that he does not want to return to the United States and would like to stay with his sweetheart, Jane (Phoebe Walsh). Ted wishes him well, letting Bird make a very dramatic exit.

Leaving the airport, Rebecca feels sad but finds a moment of happiness when she notices a little girl running out of the building. When the girl stumbles and falls, Rebecca rushes to help. Just then, the worried father makes a lunge himself for the little girl. It is revealed that the father is a pilot and happens to be the stranger whose pontoon boat Rebecca spent time with while visiting Amsterdam. bubble! Rebecca gets her happy ending.

Another notable last minute tidbit was the appointment of Roy Kent as the new manager of AFC Richmond. He couldn’t help himself at the moment and revealed a shy smile. Kelly is there cheering him on and is in a great place herself as her agency is thriving. Die-hard Richmond fans from May’s pub proudly flaunt their ownership stake certificates in the club.

Kelly surprises Rebecca with a proposal for a new project – the women’s team in Richmond. The couple looks at each other with happy tears in their eyes and screams. Now this seems like a possible minor component that we can get behind.

Nate and his girlfriend Jade (Edita Budnick) share a romantic kiss while surrounded by his family at the restaurant where they fell in love — right there, sitting in front of the bay window as his father looks on proudly at last.

Sans Ted, there’s a barbecue going on as life goes on. Rebecca is there with her new man; Kelly with her fan club members Roy and Jimmy (who has also reconciled with his father), Richard Montlauer takes a liking to his pretty blonde date. Elsewhere, Trent Cream (James Lance) is out promoting his new book, “Richmond Road.”

Cat Stevens song the father and his son It plays Roy and Nate put the “Believe” record label back together. Beard is seen marrying a very pregnant Jane in front of Stonehenge surrounded by family and friends. Danny is happiest in the crowd of well-wishers alongside two beautiful women.

Before the song ends, Ted arrives home and in the waiting arms of his son, with Dr. Jacob nowhere to be seen and possibly out of the picture. In the last beats of the episode, Ted Henry coaches on the soccer field while Michelle (Andrea Anders) looks on. By the look of his face, there’s nowhere else he’d rather be.

When Sudeikis spoke to Deadline in March ahead of the Season 3 premiere, he gave viewers a challenge of sorts. He said, “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we hoped to tell, that we loved telling. The fact that people are going to want more and are curious beyond what they don’t know yet — this third season — it’s fun. Maybe by May 31st.” once in every 12 episodes of the season [have been released]They’re like, “Man, you know what, we got it, we’re good. We don’t need it anymore, we got it.”

And he was right. The story could certainly go on but if not, it’s perfectly wrapped up in an arc. It’s a fitting goodbye for the underdog, every man who never knows how far life can take them but follows their heart anyway. Thanks to TED, many people have found inspiration to keep going in the midst of a raging pandemic. It’s not easy saying goodbye to this guy, but it sure is cool to see him win.

“Just listen to your intuition, and on the way to your intuition, check your heart. Between those two things, they’ll tell you what,” Ted Lasso said.