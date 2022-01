Virus and hacker attacks will not be missed in the New Year either. Experts at Cyber ​​Security AG Data say cybercriminals use artificial intelligence and multi-blackmail virus attacks to achieve their goal, and the ability to try out Android applications on Windows will provide a new attack surface.

Most of the cyber attacks will be launched by organized groups in 2022, who will share the responsibility for preparing, programming and executing the attack. Experts at AG Data point out that attackers have more and more advanced and systematic tools. For example, programming with Codex: an artificial intelligence-based tool that encodes commands given in plain language, reduces the risk of errors, and quickly builds new malware. In addition, newer programming languages, such as Codlin or Swift, may be used by attackers, and they may not be supported by tools used for analysis in virus labs, making it difficult to detect malware.

However, existing threats are also emerging, G Data said in a statement. In multi-blackmail virus attacks, criminals combine several attack routes. For example, data from companies is stolen, data on the network is encrypted, and aggregated by an overload (DDoS) attack. Finally, not only the attacked company but also its customers are threatened with the release of the stolen confidential information.

According to AG data, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are more interested in criminals because they generally do not have the same protection as large corporations, although they are often affiliated with their IT organizations.

Aside from companies, networked products such as vehicles, game consoles, kitchens or networked industrial equipment are an attractive target for criminals and important infrastructure operators.

If you want to know more about similar things, please Like Facebook page of the HVG Technology Division.