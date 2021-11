According to the study of ancient rocks, the first continents of the earth arose from the sea 700 million years earlier than previously thought.

Researchers believe that their analysis of sedimentary rock analysis from the East Indies explains atmospheric oxygen levels and the formation of glaciers during this period of Earth’s history. Defender. Based on rocks from the Singhboom district near Kolkata, the first stable continent, Cratton, began rising 3.3-3.2 billion years ago.

Priyadarshi Chaudhary, a researcher at Monash University in Australia. Study His lead writer said that he and his colleagues noticed that the wind and waves on the sandy shore formed ripples as they left their mark, forming on rocky ground. “We realized that these were ancient river rocks that formed on rivers and estuaries,” Chaudhry said.

[Közel lehet a pillanat, amikor összeomlik a Golf-áramlat]

According to experts, the first continents may have formed before plate tectonics. Plate tectonics is the main force driving the upsurge of landscapes today. “Today, plate tectonics controls the rise. When two continental plates collide, the Himalayas, the Alps, are formed. It has not existed for three billion years,” Chaudhry said.

According to scientists, the early continents arose from the global oceans after 300 to 400 million years of continuous volcanic activity. The Singbum-Graton lava may have accumulated over time, thickened to a depth of about 50 km, and then begun to swim in the water like glaciers.

Other times if you want to know about similar things, please Like HVG Tech Facebook page, which deals with scientific issues as well.