China is developing its hypersonic weapons faster than Russia, and according to the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), it may already have deployed a device capable of reaching US bases in the Pacific Ocean. Interesting engineering.

Paul Freistler, chief scientist of the DIA’s analytical division, said recently that China has been testing an intercontinental ballistic missile with a hypersonic warhead since at least 2014. The expert believes that China and Russia have conducted several successful tests with this type of weapon, but Beijing is ahead of Moscow both in terms of the number of systems and the infrastructure that serves them.

Before the Chinese Academy of Aerodynamics they operate three hypersonic wind tunnels in which they can simulate speeds of 8, 10 and 12 times the speed of sound. In addition, the Far Eastern country is said to be working on a machine that can double the speed of hypersonic missiles.

According to the DIA, the Russians have a total of three systems, at least one of which can be launched from the sea, capable of launching a missile that can accelerate to 8 times the speed of sound.

It is not yet clear how the US stands in this field. In the summer of 2022, Lockheed Martin announced that the United States already had a hypersonic weapon, two of them: one that could be launched from the air and one that could be launched from the ground, both of which had been successfully tested. However, there is no information that these were stopped by ship, aircraft or land. Laser weapons, on the other hand, came very close to deployment.

