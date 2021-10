Samsung’s straw is very bad in Russia due to patent infringement. Following the first-ruling, the Court of Appeals also ruled against the South Korean company.

Moscow bans import and distribution of 61 smartphone models in Russia RIA Novosti Citing the Russian State News Agency Reuters. The lawsuit was probably started by SQWIN after the South Korean company Samsung Bay allegedly infringed the patent of a Swiss company registered in Russia with its mobile payment solution.

The lawsuit was probably settled out of court on July 27. In its appeal, SQWIN asked the Court to name the categories at another conclusion – this has now been done by the Court of Appeals upholding the judgment.

A Samsung Pad In 2015, even with the Galaxy S6, it was introduced by the mobile manufacturer. Since then, it has become very popular in many markets, with Russia being the most widely used mobile payment solution with 32% Google Pay and 30% Apple Pay after Russia.

The 61-item ban could affect any NFC-enabled mobile phone with Samsung Bay support,

Launched in the summer of 2015, the entry-level Samsung Galaxy J5 to the latest, most sophisticated Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3 top models.

A TASZSZ The Russian news agency named some other important models from the list:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip,

Samsung Galaxy Fold,

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2,

Samsung Galaxy S21,

Samsung Galaxy S21 +,

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G,

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE,

Samsung Galaxy S20,

Samsung Galaxy S20 +,

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy S10E,

Samsung Galaxy S10,

Samsung Galaxy S10 +,

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite,

Samsung Galaxy S9,

Samsung Galaxy S9 +,

Samsung Galaxy S8.

In practice, therefore, the very old and new medium and high-end models are blacklisted, and its current distribution is possible.

Neither party wanted to comment on the merits of the case, arguing that Samsung was appealing, so the verdict was not yet final. A final verdict is expected within a month, according to the Russian News Agency.

