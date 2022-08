Spores of some types of fungi can cause disease if they enter the body. This is what happened to a man in his 60s.

A man’s voice has changed considerably in the space of a year. He complained of hoarseness as if something was in his throat, but none of the prescribed preparations brought any improvement. The man went from doctor to doctor until he went to a clinic in Pennsylvania, where everything was revealed: a fungus had grown in his throat.

Using a procedure called videostroboscopy, doctors also examined the man’s vocal cords and larynx. During this, severe inflammation was found in the tissue in the patient’s throat, which eventually caused narrowing of the airways – it was revealed Direct science From the news.

Tests revealed that the man, who was in his 60s, was suffering from an infection caused by a fungus called Blastomyces dermatitdis or blastomycosis. He may have inhaled spores of the fungus while walking in nature, which entered his body.

According to official data, B. Dermatitis is usually found on moist soil and leaves of trees. This species occurs in the United States especially around Ohio and Mississippi.

According to experts, most people exposed to the fungus don’t get sick. A weakened immune system, on the other hand, increases the risk of infection. In sick people, symptoms usually appear three weeks to three months after inhaling the spores. The infection sometimes spreads to the lungs, skin, bones, or central nervous system. However, in the man’s case, the fungus started growing in his larynx, which doctors say is unusual.

Due to the blockage of the man’s breathing tube, an operation was necessary, which was successful, although the patient was able to breathe through a tube for a long time. However, after about five months, his results all improved and his voice began to return. The tube was then removed.

