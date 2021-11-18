Technology: The lunar eclipse 580 years ago was not as long as the lucky ones see today

The area starting this week will be obscured by the shadow of the almost complete Earth during a lunar eclipse. This event is also special due to its duration, but unfortunately we could not see it.

A partial lunar eclipse will occur between November 18 and 19, lasting about 3.5 hours. The correct duration is a Space.com According to 3 hours 28 minutes 23 seconds. There is no example of such a long lunar eclipse occurring 580 years ago.

This partial event is called a lunar eclipse, which means that the moon does not disappear completely. However, 97 percent of the sky will still be obscured by the shadow of our planet. (I.e., let’s talk about an almost total lunar eclipse overall.) At this point, the moon at NASA will be reddish-brown. According toCaused by the scattering of lights in the atmosphere.

Although this phenomenon is felt in many parts of the world including North America, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, it is not found in many regions. According to calculations, Hungary also belongs to this group. So we are left out.

A partial lunar eclipse off the east coast of the United States begins at 2 a.m. and ends two hours later at 4 p.m. On the West Coast, you can do it from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Incidentally, astronomers not only distinguish between complete and partial lunar eclipses: there is also what is called a partial eclipse (i.e., a penural) lunar eclipse. At this point, the Moon passes through the Earth’s halftone, but it is very difficult to detect due to the small change in light.

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses can be seen without filtration devices.

