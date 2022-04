The number of adenovirus infections causing acute hepatitis in young children has risen in many countries. Adenoviruses commonly cause respiratory illnesses and only attack the liver when the immune system is weakened, but now healthy children are in a serious condition.

The number of cases of acute hepatitis among young children is increasing in the United States and many European countries – Qubit wrote Based on a Reuters article. More than 130 cases have been identified since January, most of them 108 cases reported in the UK, but the case has also been reported in the Netherlands, Spain, Denmark and Israel. All of the affected children were under 10 years of age.

Geneticist Zsolt Boldogkői told Hirodo that only 130 cases were not dangerous, but the cases suddenly escalated and most of them appeared in Great Britain. At present, it is questionable whether the spread of the pathogen causes an epidemic, but this “pre-epidemic” novelty is certainly significant.

According to Poltoko, the condition is new because experts conclude that it is not yet one of the viruses that causes hepatitis, but the adenovirus that usually causes respiratory symptoms. It usually affects the liver, but it is more common in children with immunodeficiency and not in healthy children. The problem here is that it attacks the liver of healthy children and causes severe symptoms.

One possible explanation for the researchers is that during infections, isolation can weaken children’s immune systems and make them more susceptible to infection.