Technology: Swedish journalists capture underwater footage of the damaged North Stream with a drone

Swedish journalists took photos and video of the North Stream 1 gas pipeline, which was damaged in the sabotage operation at a depth of 80 meters.

In close-up footage, you can already see the effects of the explosion at the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in September. Since then, many photos have been taken in the air Published News agencies and special authorities, but no one made underwater has been received – until now.

Swedish By Express According to footage recorded at a depth of 80 meters using a Blueeye underwater drone:

***Update*** Swedish journalists were allowed to film one of the Nord Stream blast sites using an underwater unmanned aerial vehicle (ROV). Warning against listening to the coming wave of bomb experts on Twitter Their article (in Swedish) https://t.co/lpUvF0NIEi pic.twitter.com/aAkSeva0zf — HI Sutton (@CovertShores) October 18, 2022

According to their article, the logs show that parts of the gas pipe are cracked or torn.

According to the Richter scale A 2.3 magnitude explosion Later, the newspaper wrote that according to the signs, at least fifty meters of gas pipelines were missing.

There is also a video about the condition of the wires:







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lhKwk5HfdI



According to some countries and politicians, the pipeline act of vandalism He was injured as a result.

