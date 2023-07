British family business Force of Nature has set a new record in the 200m sprint race with a steam engine.

The Force of Nature team’s vehicle covered one-eighth of a mile—roughly 200 meters—in 3.878 seconds. This means a top speed of 289 km/h and a top speed of 262 km/h. The performance alone is impressive, but the fact that it was all achieved with a steam-powered engine makes the result particularly special.

It says the Force of Nature group comprises a small family business founded by Graham Sykes and his wife Diane. Interesting engineering. Graham has been drag racing since 1979.











A steam-powered vehicle was developed for pulling races, fairs and other events.

Initially, a 50 liter tank was used to produce steam, later it was changed to a 130 liter tank. A device inside the machine heats the water so that the pressure is sufficient. It is moved through special nozzles until it finally reaches the outlet. Here, it breaks the vehicle with such force that it provides proper thrust.

Water is heated using hydrogenated vegetable oil, so they can generate 200°C and 30 bar pressure.

The company now plans to try to reach a speed of 321 km / h, which was not achieved by such a structure.

Like if you want to know about similar things at other times Facebook page of HVG Technical Division.