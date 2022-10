Since the demobilization was announced, many Russian citizens have decided to leave Russia. Most people do this by plane.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “special military action.” Fighting has been ongoing since February, with Russian forces killing thousands of civilians. We report all developments in our series of articles.

Interest in private jets has grown dramatically in Russia, including Moscow, reports a Guardian. All because of the mobilization at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the paper said. Many fear that the Russians will close the borders as an additional measure so that citizens who could work as soldiers cannot leave the country.

Fearing this, many fled from him.

The Guardian Accordingly, those who choose a private flight travel mainly to Armenia, Turkey and Azerbaijan – these countries allow Russians to enter without a visa. Traveling by private plane is not cheap: they can ask for an average of 20 and 25 thousand pounds per seat, which is HUF 9.6 and 12 million, respectively. Rental fees for smaller machines range from 80 to 140 thousand pounds.

Quoting the director of a company called Your Charter, he says they count 50 requests a day. Today, the number is around 5,000. Flightway also reported similar phenomena, according to which the demand is now fifty times higher than before.

One of the Russian newspapers, The Merchant According to reports, a Russian sports development company chartered entire flights to transport employees to another country.

