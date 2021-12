Scientists believe that if the island nation is inactive and tight, the latest corona virus variant could cause serious problems.

A BBC New researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine Study, Which analyzes the possible implications of the Omigron variant for Great Britain.

The most hopeless situation is that this variant could claim 25 to 75,000 deaths without further restrictions by April next year. Researchers believe the new virus variant could lead to more serious infections in January, the details of which are yet to be understood by experts.

According to Nick Davis, one of the scientists involved in the research, by the end of this year, omigrans could become the dominant virus variant across the country, at least by the end of the year. In addition, he said, we are already seeing threatening symptoms: the number of new infections in the UK is doubling every 2.4 days, despite significant vaccinations.

Under the outlined scenario, scientists estimate that by the end of April 20.9 million new infections and 175,000 hospitalized patients will be charged at Omigran, but the numbers are unimaginable. However, the sample can be affected by a number of factors, such as the addition of a third vaccine.