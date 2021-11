Researchers at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute and Harvard University show how plastic waste can be converted into marine fuel in a study published in the American Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Every year millions of tons of plastic are released into the oceans, some of which fall to pieces and decompose, while others accumulate in a large pile of rubbish that travels to distant parts of the oceans. As these islands pose the greatest threat to marine wildlife, environmentalists are trying to clean up their seas in a variety of ways. In these projects, a ship is usually sent to the island of garbage, which collects as much waste as possible and carries its cargo to the processing port there.

New Study According to the authors, converting plastic waste into fuel would be more efficient and environmentally friendly, which would drive the garbage processing machine and ship, so there is no need to interrupt the process.

According to art experts, plastics can be converted to oil by water liquefaction (HTL). In operation, the plastic must be heated to 300-550 degrees Celsius at 250-300 times the sea level pressure. It is calculated that the HTL converter can produce enough oil to supply fuel to both the carrier, the converter and the ship’s engine.

Scientists acknowledge that burning oil emits carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, but the ship’s conventional oil emissions are still low when it burns on its way to port. Water heat liquefaction comes with some solid by-products that need to be transported to port over time, but it is enough to do this every few months.

