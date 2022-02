The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines can be measured in months.

Does the vaccine return to “default”? How are the various mutations in the virus threatened? Should we be afraid of another wave of epidemics? In our series, you will find everything you need to know about corona virus infection.

A study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday found that Pfizer-Bioentech and Moderna’s corona virus booster vaccines lose their effectiveness after four months, but provide significant protection against serious infections. Washington Post.

According to the study, the researchers found that booster vaccines are most effective against mild to severe symptoms of the corona virus for about two months after administration. Studies also show that their effectiveness starts to decline after four months, so more vaccines may be needed in the future. However, the WHO has previously stated: New vaccines can help put an end to the infection.

After recovering from vaccine coverage, coverage against hospitalization was 91 percent, and 78 months after four months.

Over the past five months, security has dropped to 31 percent, but experts say the results may not be accurate, given the small data available so far.

According to the CDC, the dose of protection provided by two doses of the vaccine is reduced due to the variation of Omigran, but the third vaccine may provide a major boost to the immune system to defend itself.

The U.S. Center for Epidemiology emphasizes that vaccines developed against the original corona virus still provide effective protection against new strains.

Other times if you want to know about similar things, please Like HVG Tech Facebook page, which deals with scientific issues as well.